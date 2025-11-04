TRANSMISSION USHERS IN NEW ERA OF B2B BRAND STORYTELLING WITH ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE

The documentary showcases the marketing approach that transformed IBM’s AI, Watson, into a pop culture phenomenon

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Transmission announces its first original documentary film, Who is… Watson? The Day AI Went Prime Time.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Celia Aniskovich, the film spotlights the marketing decision that shifted public perception of AI. The film has already captured attention at Cannes Festival of Creativity and AdvertisingWeek New York.

Developed by IBM, Watson is an AI system built to understand complex language queries. In 2011, Watson made history on Jeopardy! by defeating champions Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, transforming AI from an abstract concept into a moment heralding the future of technology.

At the heart of the story is Jon Iwata, IBM’s former Chief Brand Officer, whose leadership translated complex technology into relatable narratives.

“Watson playing Jeopardy! demonstrates what Transmission itself is doing by underwriting this film,” said Iwata. “This story is an example of IBM, not just talking about its products and capabilities, but also making a market for them.”

“The film reminds us that storytelling can redefine perception and position CMOs into cultural architects,” said David Reid, VP of Global Growth at Transmission. “Our new Brand Storytelling capability brings more story, narrative and humanity into B2B marketing.”

This release marks a pivotal step in Transmission’s vision to redefine how B2B brands appear in culture, this being the first of their Brand Storytelling capability which launched earlier this year. Transmission will also debut a series of films with Qualcomm and Qlik later this year under this capability.

Who is… Watson? The Day AI Went Prime Time is a Transmission Original, produced by Bows & Arrows and directed by Celia Aniskovich. The film will be distributed by Sub-Genre and available for viewing on YouTube and https://whoiswatson.transmissionagency.com/ beginning November 4.

About Transmission

Transmission, the largest B2B agency in the world, is a leading B2B marketing agency with a mission to help businesses grow through innovative, results-driven marketing strategies. With a global presence and offices in London, Wroclaw, San Francisco, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Delhi and Sydney, Transmission combines strategic thinking, creativity, and execution to create lasting impact for B2B clients across industries.

Visit for more: www.transmissionagency.com .

Media Requests:

Jadyn Stutey / POV Agency

jadyn@povagency.co

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmission-ushers-in-new-era-of-b2b-brand-storytelling-with-original-documentary-premiere-302602942.html

SOURCE Transmission