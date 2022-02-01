Translational Vision Science and Technology Journal Publishes RadiusXR’s NOVA Clinical Trial, Demonstrating Industry-Leading Accuracy and Innovation in Visual Field Testing for Virtual Reality Perimetry

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ophthalmology—RadiusXR, the trailblazer in Digital Health, announces the publication of its groundbreaking NOVA Clinical Trial in Translational Vision Science and Technology (TVST), a prestigious journal by the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO). This milestone publication confirms RadiusXR’s unwavering commitment to advancing ocular health and heralds a new era in visual field testing.









The NOVA Clinical Trial has revealed remarkable findings, including statistical non-inferiority to current clinical standards for sensitivities at individual test locations, glaucoma staging using Medicare definitions, and an exceptionally high correlation of 0.94 in mean deviation.1 These results underscore the unparalleled accuracy and reliability of RadiusXR’s approach to visual field testing for head-mounted virtual reality perimetry.

Moreover, unlike other virtual reality perimeters (VRPs), RadiusXR measures vision within the photopic range, aligning with existing visual field platforms’ standards. This alignment enables consistent clinical training and facilitates comparison to patients’ prior examinations, as normative databases and mean deviation/pattern standard deviation (MD/PSD) plots are based on the photopic range. RadiusXR’s steadfast adherence to industry standards ensures seamless integration into clinical practice and enhances patient care.

“The publication of the NOVA Clinical Trial in TVST reaffirms RadiusXR’s position as the leader in visual field testing innovation,” remarked Ammad Khan, RadiusXR’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our proprietary technology, combined with spatial computing, delivers unparalleled accuracy and precision, revolutionizing the diagnosis and management of ocular conditions.”

Dr. Thomas Samuelson, a distinguished ophthalmologist at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Minneapolis, expressed, “The findings from the NOVA Clinical Trial are truly groundbreaking. RadiusXR’s innovative approach to visual field testing represents a significant advancement in the field of ophthalmology. This technology can potentially revolutionize how we diagnose and manage ocular conditions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.”

In July 2023, RadiusXR announced it entered into a collaboration and marketing agreement with Glaukos Corporation, a leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, whereby Glaukos became the exclusive sales agent to market, promote, and solicit orders for RadiusXR in the United States. Radius continues to lead development and commercialization efforts for RadiusXR.

The complete details of the NOVA Clinical Trial are available here > https://tvst.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2793455

For more information about RadiusXR and its advanced technologies, please visit radiusxr.com

About RadiusXR:

The RadiusXR (www.RadiusXR.com) platform is a revolutionary portable vision diagnostic and patient engagement system. It combines medical-grade diagnostics, business management tools, and patient education resources within a wearable spatial computing device. The RadiusExam® and proprietary algorithms provide diagnostic testing results equivalent to current gold standards demonstrated through a clinical trial that shows statistical noninferiority of estimated sensitivities compared to SITA-Standard. This comprehensive digital health platform combines proprietary hardware and software to empower medical professionals to diagnose patients accurately, enhance patient engagement, and reduce staff workload. It enables patients to perform self-guided vision exams with minimal supervision, thereby aiding in the growth of eye care practices.

About Glaukos:

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and continues to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

1Chris Bradley, Iqbal Ike K. Ahmed, Thomas W. Samuelson, Michael Chaglasian, Howard Barnebey, Nathan Radcliffe, Jason Bacharach; Validation of a Wearable Virtual Reality Perimeter for Glaucoma Staging, The NOVA Trial: Novel Virtual Reality Field Assessment. Trans. Vis. Sci. Tech. 2024;13(3):10. https://doi.org/10.1167/tvst.13.3.10.

