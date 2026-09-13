Transit Pro Tech Inc. to Present at AREMA 2026 Annual Conference and Expo

Transit Pro Tech Inc., today announced that Mr. David E. Staplin, the Senior Consultant of Transit Pro Tech Inc (“TPTI” or “the company”) will present on behalf of TPTI at AREMA 2026 Annual Conference & Expo, from September 13rd to 16th, in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Staplin serves as a Senior Consultant of TPTI since April, 2026. Started from 1970, Mr. Staplin has devoted his whole career to the rail transportation field as an engineer and/or a senior executive, he once served as the Executive Director of AREA and then AREMA, and worked for Amtrak for more than 12 years as Assistant Vice President and Deputy Chief Engineer Track. Mr. Staplin will deliver a speech on TPTI “Systems and Methods for Intelligent Fault-in-Rail Analysis” at the Conference and Expo. The system is a key preventive maintenance method that can detect internal and external cracks and defects in the track in real-time using high-precision sensors and advanced imaging technology. The technology significantly enhances track safety, reduces potential accident risks, and ensures that trains operate smoothly on safe tracks. The company has filed a patent application for the technology with a serial No. of 18/823,082.

TPTI is committed to making transportation safer with its technologies. The United States had more than 140,000 miles (225,308 kilometers) of rail lines, according to the Association of American Railroads, from 1980 to 2024, America’s privately owned freight railroads spent about $840 billion – averaging well over $23 billion per year over the past five years – to maintain and improve their networks. Inspections and maintenance of tracks and railbeds account for a significant portion of the amounts expended.

The annual conference and exposition hosted by the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA) is the rail industry’s premier event for education, networking, and innovation-bringing the community together to share knowledge, build connections, and explore what’s next, in the field of railway engineering and maintenance in North America.

The 2026 AREMA Annual Conference and Expo will feature keynote speakers Mr. Walter F. Bleser, II, Vice President, Strategic Consulting, RailPros, will discuss the challenges, opportunities, and solutions related to integrating new technologies to enhance rail operations; Mr. Matt Soule, Founder & CEO of Parallel Systems, will speak on autonomous, battery-electric rail vehicle technology. Dr. Brett A. Story, a Professor of Structural Engineering and Director of the Smart Infrastructure Innovation Initiative at Southern Methodist University, will focus on infrastructure resilience, instrumentation, and applied machine learning, And Mr. Anthony (Tony) B. Hatch, a Transportation Industry Analyst and Financial Consultant, ABH Consulting, will provide insights on rail transportation economics and investments.

ABOUT TRANSIT PRO TECH INC.

Transit Pro Tech Inc., established in Delaware and headquartered in California, is committed to the development and servicing of artificial intelligence applications for the global railway industry. Transit Pro Tech provides a full range of AI solutions for its customers and has patented cutting edge solutions in railway track flaw detection and driver-ride monitoring technology. Transit Pro Tech Inc is a SEC registered company in the United States.

ABOUT AREMA

AREMA, American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association, is a professional association for railway engineering personnel that offers numerous educational opportunities and produces and publishes the recommended practices for railway engineering infrastructure including track, structures and communications & signals. AREMA is comprised of approximately 5,500 members all working together to further the development and advancement of both technical and practical knowledge of the industry.

Contact Information:

Transit Pro Tech Inc.

Phone: +1 626 3325398

e-mail mail: PR@tptiusa.com

Address: 100 N Barranca Street Suite 460 West Covina CA 91791

SOURCE: Transit Pro Tech Inc.

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