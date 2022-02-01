Transfr’s VR Simulations Boost Learning Gains in Healthcare Training

Studies Demonstrate Up to 78% Improvement over Traditional Instruction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transfr Inc., the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) career training and exploration simulations, today announced the findings of a first-in-market series of rigorous efficacy studies, demonstrating the substantial learning gains achieved through its VR-based training solutions. The studies, conducted from late 2023 through spring 2024, compared the learning outcomes of novice learners using Transfr’s Virtual Healthcare Clinic (VHC) simulations to those using traditional instructional methods. They found that participants had significantly higher learning gains, showing VR’s efficacy and efficiency in preparing learners for productive careers.





In the studies, participants without prior healthcare training were given pre-tests before engaging with the instructional materials (either VR simulations or read-only, slide-deck-based presentations) and post-tests afterward. The results revealed a statistically significant difference in learning gains, with the VR group consistently outperforming the slide group across multiple vital signs simulations, including Blood Pressure, Respirations & Pain, and Temperature.

“These findings validate the efficacy of our VR simulations in enhancing knowledge acquisition and skill development for improved classroom-to-career outcomes,” said Yun Jin Rho, Ph.D., VP of Learning Intelligence at Transfr. “By creating immersive and engaging experiences, Transfr is empowering learners to discover new opportunities with an innovative, modern learning process, leading to improved readiness for real-world healthcare scenarios more efficiently than by some traditional learning models.”

Key findings from the studies include:

Blood Pressure Simulation: The VR group achieved a 43% learning gain, significantly higher (65%) than the 26% gain observed in the slide group.

Respirations & Pain Simulation: The VR group demonstrated a 17% learning gain, outperforming (78%) the 10% gain in the slide group.

Temperature Simulation: The VR group exhibited a 37% learning gain, substantially higher (50%) than the 25% gain in the slide group.

“At Transfr, we continually evaluate and adapt the content and experiences we produce to provide transformative career-development pathways,” said Lori Hardie, DNP, RN, NPD-BC, CHSE, Senior Director of Health Sciences at Transfr. “These studies contribute to the growing body of evidence that supports the utility and efficacy of immersive VR educational content and training opportunities for current and future healthcare professionals.”

By immersing learners in these virtual settings, Transfr content and technology enhances engagement, knowledge retention, and skill application, ultimately leading to improved patient care outcomes. Transfr’s full range of VR simulations are designed to provide learners with realistic, interactive scenarios that mimic real-world work environments in high-growth in-demand careers such as manufacturing, healthcare, aviation, construction, and other skilled trades.

About Transfr

Transfr is an emerging leader in virtual reality (VR) based vocational career exploration and pre-apprentice training. Transfr provides immersive-simulation training for high growth in-demand careers that give real-world experience in the skills needed for job success, development, and retention. Using a headset, learners are guided through simulations by a digital coach to engage in career exploration, job training, and practice and assessment use cases. Transfr’s innovative platform promotes ever-improving quality and lower development costs of VR simulations. For more information, please visit https://transfrinc.com/.

