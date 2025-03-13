Transfr Launches the First XR-Based, Multi-Modal Solution for Career Exploration

Leading Workforce Education Company Expands Access to Career Pathways for Students and Adult Learners

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Transfr Inc., the leading workforce education company, launches Transfr Trek, the first XR-based, multi-modal career exploration solution, expanding its pioneering classroom-to-career offering.





Unlike legacy platforms focused primarily on college readiness, Transfr Trek delivers an integrated experience across mobile, virtual reality, and curriculum resources – making career exploration more accessible and engaging for learners. The solution combines mobile-optimized content with immersive VR simulations, enabling students to discover their interests, experience virtual “day-in-the-life” scenarios of various careers, and build personalized career plans.

The platform democratizes career exploration across middle and high schools, community colleges, non-profits, and workforce development programs, putting students and adult learners on a clear pathway to upward mobility. By providing educators with professional support and creating deeper emotional connections to lucrative jobs nationwide through virtual experiences, Transfr Trek empowers learners to make more informed and motivated career choices while giving institutions the tools they need to deliver meaningful classroom-to-career experiences.

Available in English, Spanish, and closed captioning, Transfr Trek expands career exposure across accessibility and language barriers. This solution enables participants to discover and explore high-growth career opportunities such as Electrical Engineering, Nursing, and HVAC. This is important when considering the several forces driving the growth of career exploration, including the growing demand for skilled workers in jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. According to the Good Jobs Project, there are 30 million jobs in the United States that pay an average of $55,000 per year that don’t require bachelor’s degrees. Additionally, a Korn Ferry report finds that by 2030, more than 85 million jobs could go unfilled because there aren’t enough skilled people to take them.

“There is a widening gap between industry needs, access to career education, and preparedness for the current and future workforce. Transfr is on a mission to strengthen communities and help close this gap through engaging and accessible workforce education programs for all,” said Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO of Transfr. “Learning is a lifelong journey. Transfr Trek allows learners to explore pathways, create a career plan, and adapt to an ever-changing world. We aim to ensure that no matter where you start, your journey to upward mobility remains within reach.”

“We’re expanding our use of career exploration with Transfr Trek because the interactive mobile experiences and VR simulations keep our students engaged and fired up about the career opportunities in front of them,” said Michele Simmons, Career Development Coordinator for Pender County Schools in North Carolina. “It’s a modern way to introduce students to the future of work and an amazing way to enable their classroom-to-career journey.”

Early implementations of Transfr’s immersive career discovery and exploration solution have significantly increased career awareness and engagement, with learners showing higher retention rates and career path commitment. According to extensive research in vocational behavior, early career interventions positively impact career readiness and long-term employment success. In survey research with junior high and high school students, more than 75% reported that Transfr’s career exploration VR simulations informed their career decisions. They also expressed a desire to pursue further VR training.

“As a workforce development leader, I’m constantly looking for the most effective ways to help students and adult learners get on a pathway to a successful future,” said Al Reeves, In-School Youth Program Manager for the Susquehanna Workforce Network overseeing Blueprint for Maryland’s Harford and Cecil Counties. “Transfr Trek is not only effective, it’s appreciated by administration, staff, and scholars because of its engaging and experiential content. In short, the program is a game-changer! It is the perfect complement to the schools’ curriculum for getting scholars prepared for the next level of life.”

Transfr Trek Features:

No new technology is required; career discovery features work on any mobile device

Interactive career interest assessments and personalized career matching based on interests and skills

The opportunity to explore well-paying careers in fields such as Electrical Engineering, Nursing, and HVAC

Virtual coach guidance through simulations

Seamless progression to skills training and pre-employment programs

Scenario-based challenges that build critical thinking and workplace skills

Professional learning services to help customers successfully integrate Transfr’s immersive solutions into their learning programs.

For more information, register for the live webinar on March 13, 2025 at 1 pm EST called Introducing Transfr Trek: Redefining career exploration for a new generation of learners.

About Transfr

Transfr is a leading workforce education company on a mission to strengthen communities by getting more people on a pathway to upward mobility. Across the entire classroom-to-career pathway, Transfr connects education, workforce development, and community organizations with employers to provide immersive career exploration and skills training. The company’s multi-modal learning approach combines mobile technology, virtual reality (VR) simulations, and curriculum resources to help learners discover, experience, and prepare for well-paying careers, many of which don’t require a four-year degree. With more than 330 interactive training simulations across eight high-growth sectors, Spanish-language support, and partnerships with institutions nationwide, Transfr’s technology-driven solutions have reached more than 400,000 learners. The company was ranked No.106 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. For more information, please visit https://transfrinc.com/.

