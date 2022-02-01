TransAct to Showcase World-Class Casino and Food Service Technology Products at Global Gaming Expo

TransAct to Unveil Two New Casino & Gaming Products: Epicentral Mobile Host and EPIC 888

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it will be attending the Global Gaming Expo (G2E 2022) taking place on October 11th – 13th at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. TransAct Technologies will be presenting its full lineup of Epic casino & gaming printers, Epicentral casino real-time promotional couponing software, and its BOHA! foodservice technology solutions for casino food & beverage operations. TransAct will welcome casino operators and food and beverage executives from around the world at booth #2423.

“This is going to be a very exciting and special G2E show for us,” said Bart Shuldman, CEO of TransAct Technologies, “We will be launching Epicentral® Mobile Host™, an iOS web-based solution that empowers casino hosts to identify and reward slot players in real-time. This system will allow operators to see exactly where important guests are playing on the casino floor, giving them the opportunity to meaningfully interact and provide the best experience possible for their most valuable players.” Bart Shuldman continued, “We’re also proud to introduce the Epic 888, our newest thermal roll printer. Building off the robust Epic 880 platform, the 888 features as a flexible dual-sided paper mounting arm and is ideal for a number of applications including VLT and sports betting kiosks. Finally, in addition to our casino & gaming offerings, we are also showcasing our BOHA! Food Service Technology suite of food and beverage operations solutions. I’m equally excited to demonstrate the power of BOHA! for our booth visitors, which has the ability to digitize and automate back-of-house kitchen processes and save casinos even more time, labor, and money.”

Reward Players In Real-Time with On-Demand Coupons

There’s no doubt that the digital age has made everything better and faster. But when it comes to face-to-face communication with customers, nothing beats the real thing. That’s why TransAct created Epicentral Mobile Host. The first technology of its kind that allows casino hosts to personally thank both carded and uncarded players with rewards and coupons printed right on the machine they’re playing on. Once paired with Epicentral®, supervisors can give pre-set quotas for available coupons to their casino staff with the ability to track the progress of each coupon from the time it’s printed to the time it’s redeemed. With the access to quickly see the status of Epic printers and active players on any handheld device, Epicentral Mobile Host is the perfect companion for casino hosts.

A Faster and Smarter Promotional Couponing System

Casinos are striving for a one-of-a-kind gaming experience for their players and this is possible by creating innovative promotions that will stand out against any competitor. Epicentral is TransAct’s promotional bonusing software suite with its latest version available on a web-based platform, Epicentral can help any casino reach an even broader audience by increasing revenues by targeting all customers while they play. Multiple promotional campaigns with unique coupons can be printed from every Epic printer on the floor and straight into the player’s hand. Epicentral extends time-on-device, increases player spending, and generates increased customer loyalty. Making it easier to track every promotion so operators can receive as much information and insight as possible, Epicentral can help casinos make data-driven business decisions.

The Industry’s Most Advanced TITO Printer is Available Today

TransAct’s Epic Edge® is the best Casino and Gaming ticket in/ticket out (TITO) printer on the market and has been chosen by operators worldwide. Packed with technology to simplify operations and improve slot floor performance, the Epic Edge retains key designs from the ever-reliable and industry award-winning Epic 950. Epic Edge offers unparalleled 300 DPI print resolution for razor-sharp barcodes with eye-catching graphics on every ticket. Featuring both USB and serial interfaces on one board, Epic Edge works with both new and legacy games. For tabletop games, players’ club desks, and cash desks TransAct offers the Epic Edge TT® version that packages the Epic Edge into a compact design. There is no doubt that Epic Edge printer’s versatility makes it the most popular printer for any casino.

Shortlisted this year for the Land-Based Product of the Year for the Global Gaming Awards, Epic Edge is the most innovative and sought-after printer on the market and is backed by TransAct’s expert team that delivers world-class support, staff training, and maintenance options to make for an easy transition to the switch to Epic Edge printers on the casino floor. With ready availability, the Epic Edge is THE choice for casinos around the world.

The Next Generation of Unmatched Roll-Printer

The Epic 888® is TransAct’s newest thermal roll printer, built with the respected pedigree of the classic Epic 880®, the Epic 888 has updated features such as a flexible dual-sided paper mounting arm that allows the printer to be mounted on either the left side or right side of the printer. With a serial and USB dual interface, the Epic 888 is ideal for Sports Betting Kiosks, Amusement with Prizes (AWP), Skill with Prizes (SWP), and Video Lottery Terminals (VLT) while being able to fit in a game or kiosk cabinet with limited space.

Enhance Your Food and Beverage Operations with Back-of-House Technology

TransAct also goes beyond gaming solutions by offering BOHA! — Their award-winning Food & Beverage operations platform. BOHA! is a suite of hardware and software designed to bring food production and service into the digital age, unlocking efficiencies that combat rising food and labor costs. The true power of BOHA! is its capabilities of digitizing and automating nearly every kitchen process including food prep, labeling, temping and HACCP logs, checklists, timers, and even offering performance analytics and innovative ways to onboard new employees. Casino F&B teams can choose one, some or all BOHA! functions depending on their needs.

