Trane Technologies Provides $1.5 Million Grant to Science Museum of Minnesota to Empower Youth Through STEM Programs

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, proudly announces the renewal of its grant to the Science Museum of Minnesota, supporting the Kitty Andersen Youth Science Center (KAYSC). This commitment of $1.5 million over three years will enhance the KAYSC’s impactful programs, which cultivate leadership skills, career readiness, and a profound appreciation for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) among young people.

The grant will bolster key initiatives, including the STEM Freedom School Program, which offers summer STEM activities for low-income youth, and the High School STEM Enrichment program, providing paid programming during the school year for career exploration and industry credentialing.

In addition to financial support, Trane Technologies employees will have the opportunity to volunteer within the KAYSC by serving as instructors in the STEM Skills Marketplace, providing content advice for STEM projects and engaging in community-based projects like Youth Science Day.

The grant is part of Trane Technologies’ corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures, which focuses on broadening access to STEM education and career pathways. This includes a commitment to donating 500,000 global employee volunteer hours and investing $100 million to programs that support Sustainable Futures by 2030.

“We are delighted to continue our support of the Science Museum of Minnesota and the Kitty Andersen Youth Science Center,” said Amy Volz, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Impact, Trane Technologies. “Our shared commitment to empowering the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators aligns with Trane Technologies’ vision of challenging what’s possible for a sustainable future. By investing in these programs, together we are helping foster interest and access to the skills needed to drive the innovation of tomorrow.”

“This generous renewal of support from Trane Technologies enables us to expand our reach and deepen our impact in the Twin Cities community,” said Alison Brown, President and CEO at the Science Museum of Minnesota. “The KAYSC has been transformative for hundreds of young people, providing not just STEM education but real pathways to careers in growing fields. Trane Technologies’ commitment goes beyond funding – their employees bring invaluable industry expertise and mentorship that helps our participants envision themselves as the problem-solvers of tomorrow.”

Since 2022, Trane Technologies has been a financial supporter of the KAYSC, collaborating with the Science Museum of Minnesota to drive significant community change through STEM education. This work was recently honored with the Community Impact Award for Outstanding Collaboration by Twin Cities Business. The award highlights the success of the company and museum’s joint efforts in engaging youth scholars and young adults in meaningful career pathways and workforce development, while also addressing community needs and combating systemic oppression through innovative STEM learning initiatives.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About the Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota is one of the state’s most beloved museums, with a reach that extends well beyond its riverfront location in downtown Saint Paul. Along with serving hundreds of thousands of people each year through its unique combination of cutting-edge technology, hands-on STEM exploration, and world-class collection of fossils and artifacts, the museum reaches schools in all 87 Minnesota counties; provides critical STEM workforce development and leadership training for youth; and conducts research on water quality, climate change, paleontology, and archaeology in locations around the world. Equity work is in the Science Museum’s DNA, demonstrated through its commitment to being a resource to the entire community – at a time when science and scientific learning and equitable access to STEM and STEM careers is more critical than ever. For more information, visit smm.org.

