TramutoPorter Foundation to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Gala at Camp Sunshine on July 30, 2026

Co‑Founder Donato J. Tramuto Announces Multi‑Million‑Dollar Endowment Commitment to Advance Global Compassionate Leadership, Education, Health Equity and Human Rights

The TramutoPorter Foundation today announced plans for its 25th Anniversary Gala Celebration, to be held July 30, 2026, at Camp Sunshine in Casco, Maine. The milestone event will bring together partners, scholars, community leaders and supporters to celebrate 25 years of advancing compassionate leadership and to launch the Foundation’s next chapter of impact through a mulit-million-dollar endowment commitment from Co-Founder Donato J. Tramuto.

For 25 years, the Maine-based TramutoPorter Foundation has advanced a more compassionate world by expanding access to education, supporting emerging leaders, advancing health equity and uplifting individuals and communities across the United States and around the world. Through scholarships, leadership programs, global health initiatives and partnerships with mission-driven organizations, the Foundation has impacted thousands of lives.

This year’s celebration also marks a deeply personal milestone for Tramuto, who will celebrate his 70th birthday on the day of the Gala Celebration, July 30th. To honor both occasions, Tramuto has committed a multi-million-dollar philanthropic investment to establish and expand perpetual endowments that will strengthen compassionate leadership in the areas of education, hearing equity and human rights initiatives for generations to come.

“As we celebrate 25 years of the TramutoPorter Foundation, I am reminded that compassion is not a soft ideal. It is a force that changes lives, strengthens communities, and shapes a more just world,” said Donato J. Tramuto, co-founder of the TramutoPorter Foundation. “This anniversary is not a culmination but a renewed beginning. My hope is that these endowments will ensure that compassionate leadership endures long after all of us, touching generations we will never meet. I can think of no better way to honor this milestone, or my 70th birthday, than by investing in the people and programs that are building a kinder future.”

The endowment commitment reflects the Foundation’s belief that compassion must be sustained through institutions, programs and leaders equipped to carry it forward. New and expanded endowment support will benefit:

New and Expanded Endowment Support

Camp Sunshine: Childhood Illness Family Support Programs

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: Compassionate Leadership Training Program

Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center : Compassionate Leadership Human Rights Defenders Fund

Lwala Community Alliance in Kenya: Medical Education Fund

Ogunquit Playhouse: Human Rights and Social Impact Program

Lasell University: Compassionate Education Scholarship Program

Regis College: Compassionate Leadership Scholarship Program for Nursing Students

Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf: Compassionate Mentoring and Leadership Program

Wellness for Greatness: To support the development of a community health and wellness center in Kenya

Longstanding Endowment Commitments

The Foundation will also continue its longstanding endowment commitments to the following institutions, where it has supported compassionate leadership and health equity programs for more than a decade:

Robert and Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Italia: A long‑standing compassionate leadership partnership inspired by Bobby’s Dream , supporting educational programs that confront bullying and fostering long‑term pathways that help vulnerable people enter and thrive in the world of work

Jefferson College of Population Health: Compassionate Leadership Scholarship Endowment

Boston University School of Public Health: Two separate endowments supporting a Compassionate Leadership Scholarship and global health programming

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine: Annual Compassionate Leadership Scholarship

Annual Scholarship Commitments

The Foundation maintains a long‑standing annual high school scholarship program that has supported more than 250 students across the United States and globally, and will both continue, as well as expand, its commitment beginning in 2027.

“When Donato and I founded this organization 25 years ago, we could never have imagined the extraordinary global impact it would one day have,” said Jeff Porter, co-founder of the TramutoPorter Foundation. “What has remained constant is our belief that compassion, paired with action, can transform lives. This anniversary is a testament not only to the work of the Foundation, but to every partner, scholar and community leader who has carried our mission forward. I am deeply proud of what we have built together and even more inspired by what lies ahead.”

The 25th Anniversary Gala will be chaired by Joanne Bean, TramutoPorter Foundation board member and longtime advocate for the Foundation’s mission.

“It is an honor to chair this historic 25th Anniversary Gala at Camp Sunshine and to celebrate a mission that has touched thousands of lives,” said Bean. “The TramutoPorter Foundation stands as a beacon of what compassionate leadership can achieve when it is bold, intentional, and unwavering. This is a milestone moment and a launching point for the next 25 years.”

The Gala will celebrate the Foundation’s legacy, honor its partners and scholars, and mark the beginning of its next chapter: one focused on sustaining compassionate leadership across generations.

About the TramutoPorter Foundation

Founded in 2001 following the tragic events of September 11th, the Maine-based TramutoPorter Foundation has spent 25 years advancing a more compassionate world by expanding access to education, supporting emerging leaders, and uplifting individuals and communities often overlooked or left behind. Through scholarships, leadership programs, global health initiatives, and partnerships with mission‑driven organizations, the Foundation has impacted thousands of lives across the United States and around the world.

For more information, please visit www.tramutofoundation.com .

-###-

Media Contact

Robin Shallow for TramutoPorter Foundation

robin@robincomm.com

SOURCE: Donato Tramuto

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire