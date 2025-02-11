Traffic Safety Products Market to Grow by USD 1.25 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Road Infrastructure Development, with AI-Powered Market Evolution – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is driving market transformation – The global traffic safety products market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on the development of road infrastructure is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of traffic safety products made of eco-friendly and recycled materials. However, lack of awareness about road safety poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Conduent Inc., eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Saferoad Holding AS, Shenzhen LuMing Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd., SWARCO AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Traffic Technologies Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Vectus Industries Ltd., Verra Mobility Corp., and WW Grainger Inc..

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 – 2023 Segment Covered Product (Traffic vests and rainwear, Tube delineators, Traffic cones, Traffic barricades, and Others), End-user (Municipal and Industrial and commercial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Conduent Inc., eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Saferoad Holding AS, Shenzhen LuMing Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd., SWARCO AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Traffic Technologies Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Vectus Industries Ltd., Verra Mobility Corp., and WW Grainger Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The traffic safety products market is transitioning towards eco-friendly solutions due to concerns over environmental pollution caused by PVC and rubber materials. Vendors are focusing on recycled materials, such as recycled rubber from waste tires, for manufacturing cones, barricades, and delineators. For instance, Avery Dennison offers sustainable traffic sign production. Strict environmental safety policies are driving the adoption of these eco-friendly products, which include transport infrastructure components like intersections, sensors, and cameras, as well as software, protocols, and intelligent transportation systems. The market encompasses various technologies like artificial intelligence, drones, and big data, ensuring road safety solutions while adhering to nationally binding mandates and cybersecurity protocols.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The traffic safety products market is significantly impacted by the prevalence of road accidents in underdeveloped and developing countries. Factors such as insufficient road safety awareness, inadequate infrastructure planning, and reduced infrastructure development expenditures contribute to this issue. For instance, in Africa , only one-third of the population has access to all-season roads, and the absence of road safety standards hinders infrastructure development. Moreover, inadequate policy formulation restricts investments in road safety mainstreaming, leading to a high number of road accidents and fatal injuries. Traffic safety products, including connected commercial vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and non-invasive measuring systems, offer potential solutions to mitigate these risks. New technologies like TraffiStar systems and external flash units can enhance traffic discipline and commuter safety, ultimately reducing the risk of accidents on urban roads.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This traffic safety products market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product

Traffic Vests And Rainwear



Tube Delineators



Traffic Cones



Traffic Barricades



Others

End-user

Municipal



Industrial And Commercial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

1.1 Traffic vests and rainwear- In the realm of Market Segmentation for Transport and Freight systems, the Traffic Safety Products Market assumes significant importance. Essential workers and business operations in this sector rely on digital services and sources of revenue, necessitating advanced transport management solutions. Digitalization and the latest technologies, including computer vision, IoT sensors, and artificial intelligence, are integral to these systems. Transport operators oversee vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist movement at intersections, managing traffic volume through AI, drones, social media, virtual reality, and simulators. Radar, sensors, and big data facilitate real-time analysis and road safety solutions. Hardware components and software, adhering to nationally binding mandates, protocols, and specifications, ensure intelligent transportation systems’ effectiveness. Road safety data, cybersecurity, and enforcement are crucial aspects of traffic management. ALPR/ANPR technologies, railroad crossing safety, and component integration are essential elements of this market segmentation. By focusing on these areas, the Traffic Safety Products Market significantly contributes to enhancing transport and freight system efficiency, ensuring safety, and promoting sustainable business operations.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI’s impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2025-2029) and historic data (2019 – 2023)

Research Analysis

The Traffic Safety Products Market encompasses a range of solutions designed to enhance road safety and mitigate risks for essential workers, passengers in cars and pedestrians. In the context of urbanization and demographic trends leading to increased motorization, the freight system and business operations rely heavily on efficient traffic management solutions. Digital services play a crucial role in this regard, providing real-time traffic updates and accident reporting. Connected commercial vehicles and autonomous vehicles are also integral to the market, offering advanced safety features and reducing the likelihood of road accidents and fatalities. Road infrastructure and traffic accident prevention are primary concerns, with safety products including road safety sensors, traffic cameras, and warning systems.

Market Research Overview

The Traffic Safety Products market encompasses a range of solutions designed to enhance road safety and protect vehicle occupants. These products include reflective materials, traffic cones, speed limit signs, traffic lights, vehicle safety devices, and more. The market is driven by increasing road traffic, stringent regulations, and growing awareness about road safety. Technological advancements have led to the development of smart traffic management systems, autonomous vehicles, and other innovative safety solutions. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The demand for traffic safety products is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the rising number of accidents and the need for advanced safety technologies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Traffic Vests And Rainwear



Tube Delineators



Traffic Cones



Traffic Barricades



Others

End-user

Municipal



Industrial And Commercial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traffic-safety-products-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-25-billion-2025-2029-driven-by-road-infrastructure-development-with-ai-powered-market-evolution—technavio-302372126.html

SOURCE Technavio