TOZO Launches AIVU AI Glasses Kickstarter Campaign, Introducing a New Generation of Smart Wearable Vision

TOZO today announced the launch of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for AIVU AI Glasses , its latest AI-powered smart eyewear product. Designed to combine advanced artificial intelligence, everyday wearability, and human-centric design, AIVU AI Glasses introduce a new approach to wearable computing that prioritizes comfort, safety, style, and privacy.

Built for real-world daily use rather than prototype demonstrations, AIVU AI Glasses reflect TOZO’s commitment to developing practical and human-centered smart wearables, enabling more natural interaction with visual information, digital assistance, and AI-powered vision.

Ultra-Lightweight Design for All-Day Wear

At the core of the AIVU AI Glasses is an uncompromising focus on comfort. Despite integrating display functionality, music playback, and AI vision capabilities, the device weighs only 45 grams, making it lighter than most full-featured smart glasses on the market.

Through optimized internal architecture and balanced weight distribution, the glasses reduce pressure on the nose and face, enabling stable and comfortable wear throughout the day. Designed for extended use, AIVU aims to make smart glasses feel as natural as everyday eyewear-light enough to forget you are wearing them.

Shatter-Resistant Lenses for Real-World Protection

AIVU introduces impact-resistant resin waveguide lenses engineered for real-life durability. Designed to withstand everyday accidents, the lenses have passed rigorous testing, including a 1.8-meter drop test and a 16g steel ball impact test from 1.27 meters.

Unlike traditional optical glass, the shatter-resistant structure helps reduce fragmentation risks, offering enhanced protection in the event of drops or impacts. The result is eyewear designed not only for functionality, but also for real-world safety and peace of mind.

Privacy-Safe Vision with Ephemeral AI Processing

AIVU’s AI vision system is built on an Ephemeral Vision Architecture, designed with privacy at its core. The camera captures visual data only for real-time AI recognition, with all processing performed instantly on the device.

No images are stored, uploaded, or retained. Instead, the system extracts only essential information needed to complete the task, and visual data is immediately discarded after processing.

This architecture ensures:

No image storage No cloud uploads No user profiling No historical visual records

With this approach, AIVU delivers intelligent vision capabilities without compromising user privacy.

Espresso Gradient Frame: Where Technology Meets Style

AIVU reimagines smart glasses as a lifestyle accessory rather than a tech gadget. The Espresso Gradient frame introduces a refined coffee-toned aesthetic that moves away from conventional bulky black smart eyewear designs.

The front frame features a subtle black-to-brown gradient that shifts under different lighting conditions, while the temples are finished with a matte texture accented by fine micro-sparkle details reminiscent of golden stardust.

The result is a design that is understated yet distinctive-engineered for everyday wear without visual compromise.

World’s First Tinted Waveguide Lens

Breaking away from traditional transparent-only smart glasses, AIVU introduces a tinted waveguide lens system that integrates AR display optics with functional sunglass protection.

This innovation allows users to experience digital overlays while maintaining natural sunlight shading, making the glasses suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments. The wine-red gradient tint enhances visual comfort by reducing glare while adding a premium stylistic identity.

With this approach, smart glasses evolve from technical devices into true everyday eyewear.

Low-Visibility Waveguide Design for Natural Appearance

Traditional AR glasses often reveal visible optical grids that expose their digital nature. AIVU addresses this with an advanced octagonal waveguide structure that significantly reduces visible grating effects.

When inactive, the lenses appear clear and natural, closely resembling standard eyewear. Reduced edge reflections and improved optical blending allow the display to remain discreet, ensuring that users maintain natural eye contact during conversations.

AIVU’s design philosophy is simple: the most advanced technology is the one that goes unnoticed.

Kickstarter Campaign Now Live

The AIVU AI Glasses Kickstarter campaign is now live, inviting early backers to support the next generation of intelligent eyewear. As one of TOZO’s latest innovations in smart wearable technology, AIVU AI Glasses represent the company’s continued exploration of AI-powered lifestyle solutions.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of “Tech Around You” and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world’s top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Lee

Email: marketing@tozostore.com

SOURCE: TOZO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire