Toshiba’s Desktop Multifunction Printer Packs Punch

Functionality & Versatility Fulfill Corporate and Work-From-Home Print Needs

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamToshiba—Toshiba America Business Solutions today unveils its sturdy and compact e‑STUDIO™409S multifunction printer (MFP) enabling corporate and work-from-home personnel to simplify document workflows while optimizing their workspace.





Blending the power and functionality of a full-featured, letter-size (A4) MFP, Toshiba’s desktop system prints and copies up to 42 pages-per-minute. An intuitive 2.8-inch color touchscreen further simplifies printing, copying, scanning and faxing. Deploying a next-gen security architecture helps safeguard information while working from the corporate or home office.

The standard dual-scan document feeder (DSDF) on the e‑STUDIO409S additionally provides users with the ability to scan at up to 96 monochrome and 42 color pages a minute.

A 250-sheet cassette enables both letter and legal paper for handling diverse tasks. The MFP’s optional 550-sheet cassette provides professionals the flexibility of performing more paper-intensive tasks. A built-in 100-sheet bypass is ideal for printing letterhead and other specialty media.

“Our latest system presents businesses with a highly versatile MFP that’s suitable for professionals working from the corporate or home office,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing Bill Melo. “The e-STUDIO409S includes all the features one expects from an A4 device while compact enough to fit on a desk.”

Toshiba Mobile Printing

The MFP’s support of both AirPrint® and Mopria® makes printing from your smartphone or tablet a snap. Printing-to and scanning-from the e‑STUDIO409S to a mobile device is also easy when using the system’s e‑BRIDGE™ Print & Capture app supporting Apple® iOS and Android™.

The e-STUDIO409S has a starting price of $571 and is available for purchase through authorized Toshiba resellers. For more information about Toshiba products, or to locate an authorized Toshiba dealer in your area, visit www.business.toshiba.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America.

TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

