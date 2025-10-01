Toronto Small Claims Court Enters a $50,000 Digital Era as Ontario Sees More Than 65,000 New Cases

As Ontario approaches the first anniversary of its higher Small Claims Court limit, Toronto licensed paralegal Mohammed Ahmed says the streamlined court is becoming increasingly important for consumers, contractors and small businesses.

Ontario’s Small Claims Court is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its recent history, with a higher monetary limit, rapidly growing case volumes and a digital-first court system being introduced in Toronto.

(Mohammed Ahmed, Ontario Licensed Paralegal, discusses the changing landscape of Small Claims Court litigation in Toronto.)

The changes come at a time when Small Claims Court has become a major part of Ontario’s civil justice system. According to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s latest report, more than 65,000 new Small Claims Court proceedings were commenced in 2025, representing approximately 45% of all civil actions started in the province.

And the term “small claims” may now be somewhat misleading.

Since October 1, 2025, Ontario’s Small Claims Court has had jurisdiction over claims of up to $50,000, an increase from the previous $35,000 ceiling. Individuals and businesses with claims exceeding $50,000 can also choose to abandon the excess in order to proceed within the Small Claims Court system.

For Toronto litigants, the financial increase has arrived alongside an equally significant technological change.

Small Claims Court is becoming a much higher-stakes forum

“The Small Claims Court is called the people’s court for good reason, but a $50,000 dispute is no longer financially small for most people or businesses,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a Toronto licensed paralegal with five years of experience dealing with Small Claims Court matters.

“A dispute at that level can represent a family’s renovation savings, months of unpaid invoices for a small business, a significant consumer purchase, LTB enforcement or substantial property damage. The procedure may be designed to be streamlined, but the consequences of getting the case wrong can be significant.”

The expanded jurisdiction means that disputes involving breach of contract, unpaid invoices, construction and renovation work, consumer transactions, loans, damaged property, unpaid services and other commercial disagreements can increasingly be dealt with through the Small Claims Court rather than a more procedurally complex Superior Court action.

That development is particularly important in Toronto, where thousands of independent contractors, tradespeople, landlords, consumers and small businesses enter into transactions every day without anticipating that a disagreement may eventually turn into litigation.

Toronto is becoming Ontario’s testing ground for digital justice

The courtroom itself is changing too.

On October 14, 2025, Toronto became the first Ontario region to transition Small Claims Court proceedings to the Ontario Courts Public Portal, or OCPP. The platform allows court users to file documents, monitor filings, access case information, search proceedings and interact with an increasingly integrated digital court system.

Court documents accepted for filing in Toronto can also be integrated into Case Center, the electronic document platform used during hearings. The Superior Court has said that the digital transformation introduced in Toronto is intended to expand to other Small Claims Court locations over the coming years.

Other procedural reforms are changing how cases move toward resolution. Ontario’s Superior Court reports that recent Small Claims Court reforms include trial management conferences intended to make more complicated cases trial-ready, clearer procedures for requesting in-person or virtual attendance, and online scheduling that allows parties and representatives to view availability and directly book Toronto motion dates.

Ahmed sees those changes as broadly positive but cautions against confusing easier access to the court system with easier litigation.

“Technology can make filing more convenient, but it cannot decide who the proper defendant is, whether your evidence actually proves your claim, whether you have pleaded the correct legal cause of action, or whether a judgment will ultimately be collectible,” Ahmed said.

“Being able to upload a document is very different from being able to build a persuasive case.”

The evidence is increasingly becoming the case

For litigants, one of the biggest mistakes can occur long before anyone enters a courtroom.

Modern disputes increasingly depend upon electronic records: text messages, emails, invoices, photographs, e-transfer records, contracts, inspection reports, videos and other digital communications.

A renovation disagreement, for example, may turn on the original quotation, subsequent change orders, photographs showing the work and communications between the homeowner and contractor.

An unpaid business account may depend upon the underlying agreement, invoices, proof that services were provided and subsequent written acknowledgments of the debt.

A consumer dispute may involve representations made before the transaction, the written agreement, payment records, complaints made afterward and expert evidence concerning an alleged defect.

“The strongest cases usually tell a coherent story,” Ahmed said. “The pleadings, documents and testimony should point in the same direction. A large volume of evidence is not automatically strong evidence. What matters is whether the evidence proves the elements of the claim or defence.”

A judgment is not always the end of the dispute

Another issue frequently overlooked by litigants is enforcement.

Obtaining judgment establishes that money is legally owed, but it does not necessarily mean payment will arrive voluntarily.

Depending on the circumstances, post-judgment enforcement can involve garnishment, examination hearings, writs and other enforcement procedures. Toronto’s digital transformation has also extended into enforcement filings, with many enforcement documents now capable of being submitted through the Ontario Courts Public Portal.

That makes early assessment increasingly important, particularly where the defendant is an individual or corporation whose ability to satisfy a judgment may be uncertain.

Toronto Small Claims Court is entering a new phase

Ontario’s reforms suggest a broader change in the role Small Claims Court plays in the justice system.

It remains a streamlined forum intended to provide the public with relatively expeditious and less costly access to civil justice. But with claims now reaching $50,000 and more than 65,000 new proceedings being commenced annually, the court is handling disputes that can have serious financial consequences for both individuals and businesses.

For Ahmed, that makes the next phase of Small Claims Court as much about better preparation as better technology.

“The court is becoming more accessible, and that is a positive development,” he said. “The important thing for litigants to understand is that accessibility does not eliminate the need for strategy. Knowing what you must prove, organizing your evidence and understanding what outcome you are realistically pursuing remain fundamental.”

About Mohammed Ahmed

Mohammed Ahmed is a Licensed Paralegal in Ontario with approximately five years of experience assisting clients with Small Claims Court matters. His practice includes plaintiff and defence matters involving contractual disputes, unpaid accounts, consumer disputes, property damage and other civil claims within the jurisdiction of the Ontario Small Claims Court.

For information about Small Claims Court representation and paralegal services, visit HireParalegal.ca ..

Media Contact:

Mohammed Ahmed

Company: HireParalegal.ca

info@hireparalegal.ca

Address: Toronto, Ontario

This publication provides general legal information only and is not intended as legal advice concerning any particular matter.

SOURCE: HireParalegal.ca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire