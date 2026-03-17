Topsort Launches Tomi, ​​an AI Agent to Automate Retail Media Campaign Operations

New AI-native capability enables marketplaces to launch and manage sponsored listing campaigns in seconds through natural language

Topsort, an AI-native, auction-based retail media infrastructure company powering marketplaces and retailers worldwide, today announced the launch of Tomi, an AI agent designed to simplify retail media ad operations by enabling teams to create and manage ad campaigns using natural language.

As retail media programs scale, ad operations teams are responsible for managing an increasing number of advertisers, campaigns, and complexity. Traditional campaign setup often requires manually configuring products, budgets, targeting, and schedules across multiple vendors.

Tomi streamlines this workflow into a conversational interface. Instead of building campaigns step by step, users can simply describe their objective, and Tomi generates the campaign configuration for review and approval before launch.

“Retail media teams are under pressure to support more campaigns without increasing operational overhead,” said Regina Ye, CEO of Topsort. “Tomi reflects our vision for AI-native infrastructure, where intelligent agents help marketplaces operate more efficiently while keeping retailers fully in control of their monetization strategy.”

Faster Campaign Launch with AI-Assisted Ad Operations

Embedded directly within the Topsort marketplace admin interface, Tomi allows teams to create and manage campaigns using plain-language prompts.

For example, a user might ask:

“Create sponsored listing campaigns for the top-performing SKUs in electronics with a $10,000 budget running for the next two weeks.”

Tomi then identifies relevant products, configures campaign settings, applies targeting rules, and sets the campaign budget and duration. The user reviews and approves the campaign before it goes live.

Through this AI-assisted workflow, retail media teams can:

Launch campaigns up to 5× faster

Generate campaigns in seconds instead of manually configuring products, budgets, dates, bids, and targeting settings.

Make more informed campaign decisions

Use product performance signals and marketplace insights to identify what to promote.

Scale operations more efficiently

Manage more campaigns across more vendors without increasing operational workload.

Maintain full control

Review and approve campaign setups before anything goes live.

Built for the AI-Native Future of Retail Media

Tomi’s initial release focuses on onsite sponsored listing campaigns, supporting keyword, category, competitor-page, and always-on targeting strategies.

The launch reinforces Topsort’s mission to build AI-native retail media infrastructure that helps enterprise marketplaces scale advertising programs without the complexity of legacy ad tech.

Tomi is currently available and can be enabled for Topsort customers by request.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.topsort.com .

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About Topsort

Topsort is an AI-native monetization infrastructure company with a mission to democratize walled garden ad technology into commerce-centric retail media infrastructure for retailers and advertisers worldwide. Today, Topsort provides monetization infrastructure to leading enterprises across more than 40 countries, including Coles, DoorDash, Woolworths, and Falabella.

Contact Information

Holly Zeng

Holly.zeng@topsort.com

SOURCE: Topsort

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire