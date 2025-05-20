TopResume Announces GetHiredNow, a New Concierge-Style, Career-Placement Solution Offering Guaranteed Support to Job Seekers Until They’re Hired

TopResume, the world’s largest resume-writing service, today announced the launch of GetHiredNow, a premium, personalized job-placement service that offers full-spectrum support to job seekers. With one upfront fee, the offering is designed to guide clients every step of the way – through expert resume writing, coaching, and networking outreach – until they land their next job.

GetHiredNow provides clients with a dedicated team of experts, including a career coach, professional resume writer, and a job-application specialist, to manage every part of their job search. Job seekers benefit from a tailored job-search strategy, professionally written resume and LinkedIn profile, targeted recruiter outreach, and ongoing coaching support.

“Our goal with GetHiredNow is to redefine what job-search support looks like, especially in today’s rapidly shifting job market, where uncertainty is the norm,” said Anna Klayman, Chief Marketing Officer of career.io, the parent company of TopResume. “This is not just another set of tools – it’s a fully integrated, end-to-end career solution that delivers on outcomes. What sets it apart is the unprecedented level of access and guidance we offer: we guarantee support from a professional coach until the job seeker lands their next role.”

The new service includes three tiers to cater to the unique needs of job seekers at various career stages:

Graduate : Designed for recent graduates and early-career professionals, this service provides unlimited* one-on-one support from an expert career coach to help refine personal branding, cover letters, and job-search strategies. It includes a professionally crafted resume tailored to individual career goals, personalized coaching to build confidence, and full access to an all-in-one career services platform that streamlines the job search from start to finish.

Professional : Job seekers receive unlimited* one-on-one guidance and support from a dedicated career coach until they land a new job. This includes assistance refining their personal brand, cover letters, and job-search strategy; an expert-crafted resume tailored to their career goals; and full access to an all-in-one career services platform that optimizes the job-search process.

Executive: Designed for executives and C-level professionals seeking a competitive edge, this service includes everything in the Professional package (above), plus a dedicated executive coach who will tailor their approach based on each client’s unique career goals and transition needs; exclusive access to an executive roundtable for networking with top industry leaders; and executive recruiter distribution to increase visibility and unlock exclusive job opportunities.

“What sets GetHiredNow apart isn’t just the quality of the tools or the strategy – it’s the people behind it,” said TopResume career expert Amanda Augustine, who is a Certified Professional Career Coach. “When you partner with us, you’re not navigating the job search alone. You’re working with a coach that meets you where you are, helps clarify what you want next, and guides you through every key milestone of your search – from developing your personal brand to preparing for interviews and negotiating offers. Along the way, they’ll connect you with the right tools at the right time, so you can make every move with intention. It’s a hands-on, highly personalized experience designed to help you land the right role with clarity and confidence.”

All three packages are designed to streamline the job-search process, saving clients time while giving them a professional edge in an increasingly competitive job market. TopResume’s GetHiredNow provides job seekers with a comprehensive solution that combines the power of expert coaching, professional writing, and a proprietary platform that ensures clients stay focused and supported throughout their search. For more information on GetHiredNow, visit topresume.com/gethirednow.

About TopResume

TopResume, a career.io brand, is the world’s premier resume-writing service and improves millions of resumes and LinkedIn profiles every year. It enhances job seekers’ chances of interviews and promotion by leveraging the expertise of professional writers with specific expertise. It offers tailored resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn makeovers that showcase each individual’s unique skills and experience. When customers use one of TopResume’s services, they now unlock 18 powerful tools to help them get hired and promoted faster. Follow TopResume on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

*Those enrolled in the GetHiredNow program will have unlimited access to their coach until they land their new position or one year from their subscription commencement date, whichever is earlier.

