With more than $250 million in career sales volume, 400+ transaction sides, and Top 1.5% statewide recognition, Haley Overton has become a trusted top Realtor in Bend, OR, for luxury and relocation clients.

Bend has become one of the Pacific Northwest’s most sought-after destinations, attracting luxury buyers, investors, and relocating families drawn to its lifestyle, outdoor recreation, and long-term growth. Backed by more than $250 million in career sales volume and over 400 completed transactions, Haley Overton has earned a reputation as the top Realtor in Bend, OR, by helping clients navigate one of Oregon’s most competitive housing markets.

Buying or selling in Bend, OR? Call Haley Overton at Real Broker, LLC at (503) 367-1264.

Why Is Haley Overton the Top Realtor in Bend, OR?

Haley Overton has built a reputation by helping buyers and sellers navigate one of the Pacific Northwest’s most competitive and desirable real estate markets. While many agents focus solely on transactions, Haley takes a concierge-level approach that combines local expertise, strategic guidance, and personalized service tailored to each client’s goals.

That expertise becomes especially valuable in Bend, where neighborhood dynamics, lifestyle preferences, and long-term property values can vary significantly between communities like Northwest Crossing, Tetherow, Awbrey Butte, Discovery West, and the surrounding Central Oregon markets. Haley helps clients understand those differences while developing pricing, marketing, and negotiation strategies that align with both their financial objectives and lifestyle needs.

Her experience as a relocation specialist also provides a unique advantage. Having relocated from Texas to Oregon herself, Haley understands the challenges buyers face when moving from out of state. She helps clients navigate everything from neighborhood selection and market timing to long-term investment considerations, creating a smoother transition into the Bend lifestyle.

Combined with more than $250 million in career sales volume, over 400 completed transactions, and consistent recognition among Oregon’s top-performing Realtors, Haley Overton has established herself as a trusted advisor for luxury buyers, investors, and relocating families throughout Central Oregon.

“My goal is to provide data-driven insights that allow my clients to make clear, informed decisions without the stress that usually accompanies a major move,” says Overton.

What Is Haley Overton’s Experience in Bend?

Overton has spent over 14 years developing specialized knowledge of the Bend, OR market and surrounding communities. By focusing on high-demand areas, including Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, and Sunriver, she ensures her clients receive comprehensive coverage whether they are listing a luxury estate or securing an investment property.

Experience Proof Points:

Over $250 million in career real estate sales volume and more than 400 transaction sides

Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Bend by Top10REAgents.com

Consistent 5-star client ratings across both Google and Zillow

Consistently recognized as a RealTrends “America’s Best” Realtor and ranked among the top 1% of Realtors in Oregon

Member of Real Luxury and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Specialized focus on luxury residential properties, investment assets, and relocation services

What Do the Bend Market Numbers Say Right Now?

The local market is currently showing signs of steady, balanced activity, according to the most recent data from Redfin. The median sale price sits around $332,500, up roughly 12% year over year. While values continue to rise, the pace of sales provides an opening for measured decision-making. Homes are averaging 61 days on the market, and there is currently 3.3 months of active housing supply.

For buyers, this inventory level and an average sale-to-list ratio of about 98% mean there is room to negotiate on terms without the constant pressure of rapid-fire bidding wars. For sellers, the year-over-year price growth confirms that properly priced homes retain strong value.

“Understanding the balance between days on market and pricing trends is essential for setting the right strategy from day one,” says Overton.

Who Is Haley Overton of Real Broker, LLC?

Haley Overton is a top-producing Real Estate Broker and the founder of the Bend Home Collective, associated with Real Broker, LLC. Since 2011, she has guided buyers and sellers across Deschutes County with a focus on luxury homes, investment properties, and out-of-state relocations. Supported by her team, she delivers a structured real estate experience designed to maximize value for her clients.

Media Contact:

Haley Overton, Real Estate Broker, Real Broker, LLC

Phone: (503) 367-1264

Website: https://housesinbendoregon.com

Email: haley@mybendhome.com

Address: 917 NW Harriman St. Suite 103, Bend, Oregon, 97702, USA

SOURCE: Haley Overton

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire