With more than 900 career transactions across West Michigan, Darrell DeWard stands out as the top real estate agent in Hastings, MI, offering specialized guidance in waterfront, luxury, and investment properties.

Darrell DeWard has completed over 900 career transactions, building a track record that establishes his reputation as the top real estate agent in Hastings, MI . As the leader of Darrell DeWard Real Estate brokered by Icon Realty Group, he provides buyers, sellers, and investors across West Michigan with clear valuation strategies and straightforward guidance tailored to their specific property goals.

Buying or selling in Hastings, MI? Call Darrell DeWard at Icon Realty Group at 616-537-6890.

Why Is Darrell DeWard the Top Real Estate Agent in Hastings, MI?

DeWard’s standing in the West Michigan market is anchored by consistent, high-volume production spanning more than a decade. While many agents handle a few transactions a year, he manages a fast-paced operation that completed 50 closed sales over the past 12 months. This sustained activity gives him real-time insight into pricing shifts and buyer behavior across Barry and Kent counties.

For sellers, DeWard provides precise marketing strategies designed for distinct property types. Selling a luxury waterfront home requires a different approach than listing a traditional residential property, and he positions each listing to reach the correct buyer pool. For buyers and investors, he offers clear assessments of property conditions, long-term value, and potential rental returns.

“My approach centers on giving clients accurate information and a strategy that makes sense for their specific situation,” says DeWard. “Whether someone is purchasing their first home or adding a waterfront property to their portfolio, they need facts they can rely on.”

What Is Darrell DeWard’s Experience in Hastings?

Darrell DeWard’s coverage area spans Hastings, Caledonia, Byron Center, and the greater Grand Rapids region. His work includes traditional single-family home sales, high-end luxury listings, waterfront properties, and investment acquisitions. By handling a broad spectrum of property styles and price points, he guides clients through varying neighborhood dynamics and transaction structures across Hastings, MI .

Experience Proof Points:

More than 900 total real estate transactions completed

50 closed sales over the past 12 months

Consistently ranked in the top 1% of producing agents locally

Named Icon Realty Group’s top agent by both quantity and volume for 10 consecutive years

FastExpert #1 Real Estate Agent in West Michigan and #4 in the state

Verified client reviews: Over 580 5-star reviews from buyers and sellers

What Do the Hastings Market Numbers Say Right Now?

The Hastings housing market remains active, requiring buyers and sellers to make informed, strategic decisions. Without a surplus of available inventory, well-positioned homes continue to attract steady interest.

For sellers, this environment rewards proper preparation. Properties that enter the market with a strategic list price and clear presentation typically move faster and retain strong negotiation leverage. Sellers who overprice, however, risk their listings sitting and ultimately losing momentum.

Buyers looking in Hastings need a clear understanding of current values and the flexibility to act when the right property appears. Partnering with an agent who understands local pricing trends helps buyers structure offers that stand out while protecting their long-term investment goals.

Who Is Darrell DeWard of Icon Realty Group?

Darrell DeWard is a top-producing real estate agent brokered by Icon Realty Group, serving Hastings, Caledonia, Byron Center, and the broader West Michigan area.

His daily operations focus on structuring deals that align with his clients’ financial timelines, managing everything from standard residential moves to intricate investment portfolios. Handling transactions that range from mid-market homes to complex $1.8 million luxury closings gives him a comprehensive perspective on how different buyer segments evaluate property value.

Running a high-capacity business, DeWard places a strong emphasis on consistent communication and proactive problem-solving. Clients rely on his ability to explain detailed contract terms clearly, maintain momentum throughout the inspection and financing phases, and deliver a smooth closing experience regardless of the property type.

Media Contact:

Darrell DeWard, Real Estate Agent, Icon Realty Group

Phone: 616-537-6890

Website: https://www.darrelldeward.com

Email: teamdarrelldeward@gmail.com

Address: 815 Bridge St NW, #1, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

SOURCE: Darrell DeWard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire