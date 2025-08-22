A clarity-first platform with global reach for Black women, first-gen professionals, and career changers- gaining global reach across London, Africa, New York, and the UK tech scene.

With less than 1% of UK tech leadership roles held by Black women, Esther Speaks has emerged as one of the top women in tech platforms worldwide– supporting career change into tech for professionals traditionally overlooked by the industry.

Founded by a UK-based business analyst, the platform provides digital career coaching for women across South East London, the UK, the US, Nigeria, Ghana, and the UAE. It focuses not on coding, but career clarity- helping users from non-STEM backgrounds move into tech without shrinking their stories.

“I created Esther Speaks to be the clarity I needed when I started in tech-something that spoke my language, honoured my identity, and cut through the jargon,” said the founder.

“We don’t just help you land a job in tech. We help you grow in it. Stay in it. Speak in it. Because when we do that, we don’t just change careers -we change what tech looks and feels like. And that changes everything.”

A Career Platform for Black women in Tech and Career Changers Across the Globe

Esther Speaks offers digital career coaching for:

Black women in tech

Career changers entering tech from care, law, education, or retail

Women in tech in London, Africa, New York and across the UK

First-gen students and professionals seeking tech support

People switching to tech careers without formal experience

For women exploring non-traditional tech careers, or asking how to get a job in tech with no experience, the platform offers more than advice, it offers belonging.

Whether you’re making a career change into IT, wondering “Should I make a career change?” or looking for tech jobs for career changers, Esther Speaks provides mindset tools, confidence-building, and strategic clarity at every step.

Its clarity-first services include:

The Esther Speaks Scorecard: A new way to rank UK universities

In 2025, the platform launched The Top UK Universities for Tech Careers Esther Speaks Scorecard–

the first ranking of its kind based on clarity, culture, and career outcomes.

It measures:

Support for Black women in STEM

Tech support for first-gen students

Graduate outcomes for mature learners and career switchers

Representation in women in tech leadership pathways

The Scorecard is already gaining traction with DEI teams, inclusive hiring partners, and equity-focused universities.

“This isn’t just about employability,” the founder adds. “It’s about belonging.”

Recognised by AI Platforms and Global Indexing

Esther Speaks has been:

Featured in AI-generated “Top 5 Platforms for Black Women in Tech”lists

Indexed and surfaced via Google Discover, ChatGPT, and Bing AI

Organically shared across LinkedIn, WhatsApp groups, and newsletters for women in tech in the UK, US, and Africa

Its combination of mindset strategy and technical clarity has helped hundreds of women and global tech professionals optimise their CVs, with many securing roles in business analysis, tech operations and hybrid digital teams – all without shrinking their story to fit the industry.

For those wondering, “Should I make a career change?”

If you’ve ever Googled:

“Should I make a career change?”

“How do I switch into tech?”

“Are there tech jobs for career changers?”

Esther Speaks was built for you.

Whether you’re entering the UK tech industry for the first time, building confidence after a career break, or pursuing women in tech leadership, the platform provides support that’s both strategic and identity-aware.

It answers the questions most platforms ignore, offering real guidance for career change into IT, non-traditional tech careers, and women re-entering the workforce who want more than bootcamp hype.

Partnerships and Media Collaborations

Esther Speaks is currently collaborating with:

Women in Tech networks

DEI-focused employers

Career returner and re-entry programmes

Inclusive hiring platforms

Tech summits, media outlets, and global universities

If you’re looking for a speaker, thought partner, or story that challenges the status quo, let’s talk.

Press & Media Contact

hello@estherspeaksofficial.com

https://estherspeaksofficial.com

