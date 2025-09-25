Tonum Health Launches Nouro: A Natural Brain Health Supplement That Supports Neuroprotection

Groundbreaking supplement scientifically proven to enhance cognition, support neurodegeneration, and guard against long-term brain decline

Tonum Health, a division of Prostasis LLC, today announced the launch of Nouro, a revolutionary, science-backed brain health supplement designed to protect and nourish the body’s most vital organ: the brain. Developed over eight years of rigorous research and testing at Duke University, Nouro supports improved cognitive performance and protection against age related diseases natural ingredients.

Born from a simple yet powerful idea, Tonum Health applied cutting-edge science to improve brain health, and developed Nouro to combine world-class research with the power of nature. Leveraging AI-powered rational drug design, Tonum evaluated millions of potential combinations of compounds to develop Nouro’s unique formula, selecting seven synergistic, naturally derived ingredients to optimize brain and metabolic health.

Each daily serving of Nouro combines a patented blend of seven ingredients: Nicotinamide (Vitamin B-3), Taurine, Siliphos® (Milk Thistle), Berbevis® (Berberine), Alpha-GPC, Paraxanthine, and Alpha Lipoic Acid – carefully formulated to:

Enhance cognitive performance

Protect against age-related and injury-induced neurodegeneration

Mitigate long-term concussive damage

“Our mission at Tonum Health is to create natural solutions that match the precision and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, without the need for prescriptions or unwanted side effects,” said Nicholas Moore, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tonum Health. “The brain is the control center of the body, yet it’s often neglected until cognitive decline becomes apparent. Nouro is the culmination of nearly a decade of intensive research and development, offering a proactive, scientifically validated way to nourish, protect, and sustain brain health. In a world where neurodegenerative conditions and cognitive impairment are becoming increasingly common, Nouro empowers individuals to take charge of their brain health before problems arise, helping to safeguard memory, cognition, and overall mental resilience naturally.”

Product Availability

Nouro is now available exclusively at www.tonum.com. It is manufactured in the U.S. following strict FDA-quality standards and is free of synthetic stimulants, artificial fillers, and harsh additives.

About Tonum Health

Founded in 2018, Tonum Health, a division of Prostasis, develops natural supplements rooted in rigorous scientific research to help promote weight loss, metabolic balance, and healthy cognitive performance and resilience. With a team of pharmaceutical researchers and wellness experts, Tonum is reshaping the way individuals take control of their long-term health – naturally. Learn more at www.tonum.com.

