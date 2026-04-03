Together Ever Launches Revionyx(TM), a Longevity Ingredient Platform for Pet Nutrition

Together Ever has announced the launch of Revionyx™, a longevity-focused ingredient platform designed to help premium pet nutrition brands enter the emerging healthy-aging category.

Pets have shifted in the public eye and are now increasingly viewed as long-term family members. People want their dogs and cats to live longer, which is driving demand for high-quality, science-informed products such as premium dog and cat food.

As pets live longer due to improved veterinary care and nutrition, the shift from single-function claims toward broader vitality and healthy-aging narratives is increasingly visible across premium segments.

Despite this shift, much of the current pet nutrition market remains dominated by single-function claims, such as joint support, digestive health, or skin and coat benefits.

For many brands, the challenge is not whether longevity will become an important category, but how to incorporate it into existing product portfolios without significant reformulation or research and development costs.

Revionyx was designed to address this gap.

What is Revionyx?

“Companion animals are living longer than ever before, yet much of commercial pet nutrition still revolves around isolated functional claims,” said Suoyi Feng, co-founder of Together Ever. “We believe longevity and healthy aging will define the next decade of premium pet nutrition. Revionyx was built to give brands a structured and scalable way to evolve with that shift.”

Revionyx is designed as a longevity support system integrating multiple significant biological pathways in aging research, including mitochondrial function, cellular maintenance, and inflammatory balance. The key to scalability lies in its modular ingredient-level positioning. Revionyx allows brands to layer longevity positioning onto their existing product lines, letting companies bring their current positioning and combine it with Revionyx for the product they want.

In this way, Together Ever is introducing Revionyx as a plug-and-play B2B solution that integrates into existing pet food and supplement formulations to support healthy aging for dogs and cats.

This modular approach allows companies to incorporate longevity-oriented nutrition strategies without major formulation changes, supply-chain disruption, or complex R&D development.

Market Trends Driving Longevity in Pet Nutrition

This introduction comes at a strong time in the market. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global pet care market was valued at USD 273.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 496.75 billion by 2034, reflecting a 7.75% CAGR.

Not only is the market value projected to increase, but pet food products account for more than 52% of total market share, underscoring nutrition as the primary value driver within the broader pet economy.

Industry analyses consistently identify premiumization, functional positioning, and humanization trends as key growth catalysts across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Together Ever’s Revionyx addresses most, if not all, of these categories with its modular design and layered integration.

Platform Launch Opens New Opportunities for Pet Nutrition Brands

Additionally, the launch marks the formal opening of the platform’s OEM and strategic partnership program, so brands and manufacturers can incorporate longevity positioning into current product lines without extensive reformulation, supply chain disruption, or R&D complexity.

Revionyx transforms longevity from a scientific concept into a commercially executable category strategy. Rather than introducing another standalone supplement, Together Ever positions Revionyx as a structured longevity platform aligned with the next chapter of premium pet nutrition.

About Together Ever

Together Ever is a pet longevity platform that translates developments in aging biology into effective ingredient solutions for pets. Through its branded longevity system, Revionyx, the platform collaborated with premium pet brands looking to stand out in the global pet nutrition market.

Company: Together Ever

Email: support@togetherever.com

Website: https://togetherever.com

SOURCE: Together Ever

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire