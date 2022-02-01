TodayTix & Shakespeare Theatre Company Announce Digital Lottery for Macbeth

Limited $20 tickets available exclusively through TodayTix for high-demand production

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TodayTix and Shakespeare Theatre Company are offering an exclusive lottery for the production of Macbeth, making its debut at 1301 W St. NE on Tuesday, April 9 through Sunday, May 5.





Tickets to Macbeth are in high demand, and this special-priced inventory is only available through TodayTix’s lottery for just $20 per ticket. The lottery will open for entries each Sunday at 12:00am EST with the lottery for this week’s performances open now. Winners will be drawn the day before each performance at 11:00am EST and will conclude when all lottery tickets are claimed. The lottery is free to enter and open to all, and entrants may request one or two tickets when entering. To access the lottery, audiences will need to download the TodayTix app (for iOS or Android) here, or search within the app store on a mobile device.

“We’re excited to partner with TodayTix to offer exclusive lottery tickets to Macbeth, allowing even more patrons to see this incredible, sold-out performance in an accessible way,” said Neal Racioppo, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Senior Director of Marketing & Communications. “We can’t wait for audiences to experience our spin on Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, which has already played to sold-out runs in London, Edinburgh, and Liverpool.”

Unbridled ambition, supernatural forces, and murderous desires reign supreme in Shakespeare’s most poetic examination of evil. When three witches tell Macbeth that he will become King of Scotland, he plots with his wife to attain the title through an assassination; a bloody act that gives him his crown and sends him careening down the path of his own undoing.

The cast of Macbeth is led by Tony and BAFTA Award-winner Ralph Fiennes and Olivier Award-winner Indira Varma. Joining Fiennes and Varma in the international cast are Ben Allen (Royal Court Theatre’s Black Superhero), Ewan Black (US Tour of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart), Levi Brown (BBC’s upcoming This Town), Jonathan Case (STC’s The Jungle), Danielle Fiamanya (West End’s & Juliet), Keith Fleming (US Tour of the National Theatre’s Dunsinane), Michael Hodgson (Royal Shakespeare Company’s Macbeth), Lucy Mangan (Palace Theatre’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jake Neads (Wyndham Theatre’s Leopoldstadt), Richard Pepper (ITV’s Litvinenko), Steffan Rhodri (BBC’s upcoming series The Way), Rose Riley (Royal Shakespeare Company’s Hamnet), Lola Shalam (Almeida Theatre’s Women, Beware the Devil), Rebecca Scroggs (National Theatre’s The Suicide), Ethan Thomas (professional debut), and Ben Turner (STC’s The Jungle). Local child actors joining the production in D.C. are Kiyoko Merolli, Maxwell Kwadjo Talbert, Adrianna Weir, and Mila Weir.

Directed by Godwin, the creative team includes Adaptor Emily Burns (STC’s Much Ado About Nothing), Set and Costume Designer Frankie Bradshaw (National Theatre’s Blues for an Alabama Sky), Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria (National Theatre’s Othello), Sound Designer Christopher Shutt (STC’s King Lear), Composer Asaf Zohar (Lyric Hammersmith’s God of Carnage), Movement Director Lucy Cullingford (National Theatre’s The Father and The Assassin), Fight Director Kate Waters (National Theatre’s The Father and The Assassins), Voice & Dialect Coach Jeannette Nelson (National Theatre’s former Head of Voice), and Casting Director Amy Ball (Royal Shakespeare Company’s Hamnet). Macbeth is a co-production with Wessex Grove and Underbelly.

More information on the production can be found at ShakespeareTheatre.org. Media inquiries about the production specifically can be directed to STC Publicist Heather C. Jackson, hjackson@shakepsearetheatre.org.

About TodayTix

TodayTix is the digital gateway to cultural experiences. TodayTix works with thousands of venues in cities across the globe to provide millions of theatregoers access to theatre and culture’s best. Via its highly-rated app, TodayTix not only offers tickets at exceptional prices, but also has signature access programs, Lottery and Rush, to provide access to the hardest-to-find tickets to the hottest shows. Through industry-leading technology, innovative product design, unparalleled inventory, and frictionless experiences, TodayTix is offering theatregoers a ticketing experience unlike any other. TodayTix was designed to ensure people across the globe have frictionless access to the best theatre and culture have to offer. In other words, to find a seat for everyone. To learn more, visit todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

About Shakespeare Theatre Company

For over 35 years, the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company has been recognized as the nation’s premier classical theatre. STC tells vital stories in audacious forms, stories that are Shakespearean in the deepest sense, even if they are not written by Shakespeare. We stage epic stories in exhilarating style.

