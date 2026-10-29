Tocvan Pilot Mine Trench at Gran Pilar Averages 4.6 g/t Au With Samples Up to 24.4 g/t Au; New Zone 1.3 km East Returns Up to 234 g/t Ag

APPROXIMATELY 6,000 TONNES STOCKPILED FROM INITIAL THREE TRENCHES; ADDITIONAL TRENCH RESULTS PENDING

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Tocvan”) (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce initial trench results from ongoing pilot mine development at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Main Zone Trench 19 returned an average of 4.6 g/t Au, with samples up to 24.4 g/t Au, while Trench 3, testing a new zone approximately 1.3 km east of the pilot mine area, returned an average of 0.8 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag, with samples up to 234 g/t Ag. Approximately 6,000 tonnes of material from the three trenches has been stockpiled on site, providing early feed characterization for the planned 50,000-tonne pilot facility.

Key Highlights

Main Zone Trench 19: Average 4.6 g/t Au, with samples up to 24.4 g/t Au (7 samples totaling 38.3 kg).

(7 samples totaling 38.3 kg). Main Zone Trench 20: Average 1.4 g/t Au, with samples up to 5.5 g/t Au (9 samples totaling 39.0 kg).

(9 samples totaling 39.0 kg). New Zone Trench 3 (1.3 km east of the pilot mine area): Average 0.8 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag, with samples up to 234 g/t Ag (7 samples totaling 68.2 kg).

(7 samples totaling 68.2 kg). Approximately 6,000 tonnes stockpiled from the three trenches, providing early feed characterization for the pilot operation; additional trench results are pending. Note the Trench numbers are not sequential but pre planned trench ID’s

from the three trenches, providing early feed characterization for the pilot operation; additional trench results are pending. Results support grade expectations for Main Zone pilot feed and identify additional high-grade and new-zone potential for follow-up.

“These initial trench results support our grade expectations for the pilot mine,” stated Christopher Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Tocvan. “High-grade samples from the Main Zone, including up to 24.4 g/t gold in Trench 19, combined with the discovery of a new mineralized zone 1.3 km to the east returning significant silver values, reinforce the near-surface potential across Gran Pilar. With roughly 6,000 tonnes stockpiled from these trenches and additional trench results pending, we are building momentum toward our targeted 2026 pilot operation.”

Trench Details

The two Main Zone trenches (Trenches 19 and 20) were completed within established high-priority oxide targets near the pilot facility. Trench 3 tested a new zone approximately 1.3 kilometres east of the pilot mine area, returning encouraging gold and notably high silver values. All trench material has been hauled and stockpiled on site as part of the Company’s phased pilot development plan (Table 1).

These results complement ongoing site preparation, including heap-leach pad construction, and recent positive closed-circuit column leach metallurgical work supporting target recoveries for the pilot. Additional trenching, sampling and haulage continue as the Company works to secure and characterize feed for the 50,000-tonne pilot facility.

Reported averages and maximum values are based on the individual trench samples summarized above. Individual sample results are not necessarily representative of the average grade of the stockpiled material. True widths of mineralization are unknown.

Table 1. Initial trench stockpile tonnages and sample results

Zone Trench ID Stockpile (tonnes) Samples Sample Mass (kg) Average Au (g/t) Max Au (g/t) Average Ag (g/t) Max Ag (g/t) Main T19 1,428 7 38.3 4.6 24.4 – – Main T20 3,454 9 39.0 1.4 5.5 17 46 New T3 1,063 7 68.2 0.8 1.0 100 234 Total 5,945 23 145.5

Notes: Average and maximum values are as reported for the individual trench samples. “-” indicates not reported. Sample counts and masses are totals of the samples collected from each trench.

Figure 1. Location of trenches in today’s news release within Gran Pilar’s South Block. T19 and T20 are within the Main Zone. T3 is from a new area between the Main Zone and El Mezquite trends.

Photo 1: Initial stockpiles of trenched material at Gran Pilar’s fully permitted Pilot Facility.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp .

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is an exploration and development company advancing gold and silver projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 22 km² of prospective ground, with the 2023 land acquisition providing space for mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration results include near-surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au. Tocvan also holds the 100%-owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the Caborca Trend of Sonora. Metallurgical test work has returned up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery. With approximately 79.5 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is focused on advancing its assets through exploration, development, and pilot-scale production.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person (“ QP “) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Samples were submitted to Laboratorio Tecnológico de Metalurgia LTM S.A. de C.V. (“LTM”) in Hermosillo, Sonora. Gold and silver were determined by LTM method AMP-1, a 30-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrophotometry finish for gold and a gravimetric finish for silver. LTM states that method AMP-1 is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 (Accreditation No. 104 432) for the determination of gold by atomic absorption and silver by gravimetry (scope 50-1,000 g/t). LTM reports a gold limit of detection of 0.004 g/t; silver results below 20 g/t are reported as less than 20 g/t. As part of its internal quality control, LTM analyzed certified reference materials and repeat analyses on selected samples. The laboratory was not responsible for sample collection.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 – 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Email: chris@tocvan.ca

Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire