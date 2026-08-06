Tocvan Drills Significant Discovery On Mezquite Trend Gran Pilar 215M Of 0.6 G/T AU, From 36.6M Downhole

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Tocvan”) (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce a significant new near-surface gold-silver discovery at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Project in Sonora, Mexico. Hole JES-26-155 returned 215 metres of 0.6 g/t gold from 36.6 metres downhole, one of the best intercepts drilled on the project to date. Along the 1.2-kilometre El Mezquite trend, this new discovery is just 1,900 metres east of the planned pilot production facility along existing road infrastructure. The intersection can be broken into an upper (86.9 m of 0.6 g/t Au) and lower zone (70.2 m of 0.9 g/t Au) separated by a continuous zone of anomalous mineralization. Three high grade intervals were encountered (Figure 2.) with values up to 16.0 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag over 1.5 m. Results in this release are from five Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 1,244.5 meters. A total of 10,098 meters has been drilled so far this year, results for 5,521 meters are pending.

Key Highlights:

NEW Discovery along the 1.2 km long El Mezquite trend.

Near surface mineralized zone returned 215 m of 0.6 g/t Au from 36.6m downhole Upper Zone of 86.9 m of 0.6 g/t Au with 1.5 m of 9.3 g/t Au and 1.5 m of 16.0 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag Lower Zone of 70.2 m of 0.9 g/t Au with 6.1 m of 4.9 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag incl., 1.5 m of 10.0 g/t Au and 74 g/t Ag Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths

600 meters south of initial discovery along the El Mezquite trend 22.9 m of 0.6 g/t Au from surface (News Release April 1, 2026)



“This intersection starting near surface is one of the best holes drilled on the Gran Pilar project to date,” said Chris Gordon, CEO of Tocvan. “The discovery of a robust new gold-silver zone along the El Mezquite trend, only 1.9 kilometres from our planned pilot facility, significantly de-risks and expands the development potential of Gran Pilar. With gold prices remaining strong and a clear path toward pilot production, these results reinforce Tocvan’s position as an emerging near-term producer in one of Mexico’s most prospective mining jurisdictions.”

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair, added: “Hole JES-26-155 stands out as one of the strongest intercepts we have seen on the project. The combination of near-surface mineralization, substantial widths, and high-grade shoots within a broader envelope of consistent gold-silver values highlights the scale and continuity of the El Mezquite trend. This discovery, together with our expanding drill program now past 10,000 metres, continues to demonstrate the district-scale opportunity at Gran Pilar.”

Figure 1. Plan view map showing the new discovery zone relative to the Pilot Facility and Main Zone.

Figure 2. Cross-section looking northwest (320 bearing) of the new gold-silver discovery along the El Mezquite trend. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths

Summary of JES-26-155

JES-26-155 shows a vertically extensive, strongly silicified hydrothermal breccia system with continuous pyrite and increasing Zn-Pb indicators (sphalerite + galena) at depth, associated with tourmaline and magnetic andesite dikes. The strongest mineralization vectoring occurs below ~170 m and strengthens toward the bottom of the hole, making the deeper portion of the system the most compelling follow-up target.

Key Mineralization Trends

Strong and persistent silicification that appears to intensify downward, with logs specifically noting increased silicification below approximately 172 m and again below 233 m depth.

Continuous sulfide presence, with disseminated pyrite reported throughout the entire hole from surface to end-of-hole.

Repeated occurrence of tourmaline is reported from the upper part of the hole and again in association with galena and pyrite near 184 m depth.

Table 1. Summary of Results Intervals are reported as drilled widths. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths

Collar ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) JES-26-145 0.0 1.5 1.5 0.52 3.30 and 30.5 54.9 24.4 0.13 1.03 including 30.5 32.0 1.5 0.49 4.60 also 41.2 42.7 1.5 0.38 5.90 also 50.3 51.9 1.5 0.40 0.50 JES-26-147 6.1 7.6 1.5 0.39 2.20 and 106.8 109.8 3.1 0.33 2.78 including 106.8 108.3 1.5 0.53 5.30 JES-26-149 39.7 41.2 1.5 0.10 2.00 JES-26-153 22.9 33.6 10.7 0.15 1.51 including 22.9 24.4 1.5 0.58 0.25 also 32.0 33.6 1.5 0.37 7.60 JES-26-155 36.6 251.6 215.0 0.56 3.44 including 36.6 123.5 86.9 0.64 2.23 including 36.6 44.2 7.6 1.93 0.69 including 39.7 41.2 1.5 9.28 0.25 and 74.7 79.3 4.6 7.09 25.63 including 76.3 77.8 1.5 16.00 56.90 also 178.4 248.6 70.2 0.86 7.19 including 186.1 219.6 33.6 1.55 12.20 including 187.6 193.7 6.1 4.94 27.13 including 187.6 189.1 1.5 8.50 14.10 and 192.2 193.7 1.5 9.97 73.50

Table 2. Summary of Drillholes in this news release.

Collar Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) JES-26-145 619010 3145162 471 0 -90 199.8 JES-26-147 619007 3145169 471 320 -47 250.1 JES-26-149 619007 3145163 471 205 -45 279.1 JES-26-153 619050 3144486 480 220 -45 250.1 JES-26-155 619053 3144488 480 40 -45 265.4

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar’s potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan’s 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico’s largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person (“QP“) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 – 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Email: chris@tocvan.ca

Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire