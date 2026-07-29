Tocvan Announces Strategic Management Restructuring to Align Leadership with Growth and Production Objectives

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Tocvan”) (CNSX:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(FRA:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce strategic changes to its executive leadership team. These title shifts are designed to better align management responsibilities with Tocvan’s rapid advancement toward production at its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. At the Gran Pilar gold-silver project over 9,800 meters have been drilled so far in 2026, with results pending for over 6,400 meters. In tandem with drilling, the building of it’s fully permitted pilot facility continues for operation in Q4 2026.

Effective immediately:

Brodie Sutherland has been appointed Executive Chair. Mr. Sutherland previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Christopher Gordon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gordon previously served as Head of Corporate Development.

Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, a Board Director since 2021, has been appointed President.

“These changes position Tocvan with a clear, focused leadership structure as we transition from exploration into development and production,” said Brodie Sutherland, Executive Chair. “I am excited about the Company’s continued growth and the opportunity to provide daily strategic oversight as Executive Chair while supporting the talented team driving day-to-day execution. Having been involved since the Company’s inception, it is particularly rewarding to see Tocvan advance toward production and we look forward to seeing through this next exciting phase. The recent additions of Anna Ladd-Kruger to the Board and Darin Wagner as Special Advisor further reinforce our strengthened capabilities across technical, operational, financial, and governance areas.”

Christopher Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, added: “I am honoured to assume the role of CEO at this pivotal time. Tocvan has made tremendous progress at Gran Pilar, including advancing the permitted pilot mine facility. I look forward to leading the corporate and capital markets strategy as we work to unlock significant shareholder value through near-term production and resource growth.”

Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, President, commented: “As President, I will focus on operational excellence and project advancement in Mexico. With over 30 years of experience in the region and deep knowledge of the Gran Pilar project, I am excited to help drive efficient execution as we move toward maiden resource estimation, PEA, and production.”

These changes form part of Tocvan’s ongoing program of team strengthening as the Company transitions from exploration to development and near-term production. Recent enhancements include the appointment of Anna Ladd-Kruger as an Independent Director in January 2026 and the addition of Darin Wagner, P.Geo., as Special Advisor in March 2026. The restructuring strengthens Tocvan’s ability to execute on its vision of becoming a mid-tier gold and silver producer in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora. The experienced leadership team combines technical expertise, operational knowledge in Mexico, and strong capital markets capabilities.

Photo 1: Recent work at the Pilot Facility as the heap leach pad is near completion.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar’s potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan’s 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico’s largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person (“QP“) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 – 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire