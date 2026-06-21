To the Fathers of the World: Thank You for Your Love, Your Sacrifice, and the Light You Bring to Your Families

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly extends its deepest appreciation, admiration, and heartfelt Father’s Day blessings to fathers around the world.

Today is more than a holiday. It is a celebration of the men who wake up every day determined to love, protect, guide, teach, encourage, and support their children. Fathers often carry tremendous responsibility on their shoulders, yet they continue forward with strength, faith, and devotion because of the love they have for their families.

Whether you are a father of one child or many, whether your children are young or grown, your influence matters. The kindness you show, the lessons you teach, the values you pass on, and the love you give help shape future generations.

“This Father’s Day, I hope every father knows how important he truly is,” stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

“If your father is still with you, please take a moment today to call him, visit him, hug him, or simply tell him, ‘I love you.’ Whether you call him Dad, Daddy, Father, Papa, Abba, or another loving name, those words carry tremendous power and meaning.

And to every father, please remember to tell your children that you love them as well. The gift of love, encouragement, and kindness is something that lasts forever.

Many fathers spend their lives quietly sacrificing for their families without asking for recognition. Today is a day to recognize those efforts, to celebrate those sacrifices, and to express gratitude for everything fathers do.

May Almighty God bless every father with abundant happiness, good health, strength, wisdom, peace, prosperity, and endless reasons to smile. May your children bring you joy, may your homes be filled with laughter and love, and may every blessing that you have given to others return to you many times over.

From all of us at ELEKTROS Inc., we send our love, appreciation, and gratitude to fathers everywhere. Thank you for being role models, protectors, teachers, providers, and sources of inspiration. We wish you and your families a beautiful, joyful, meaningful, and blessed Father’s Day.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire