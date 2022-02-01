TMRW Conference Completed Its Spectacular Debut in Dubai

The Biggest Global Tech Experts Graced the Stages of the Groundbreaking Event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2023) – TMRW conference powered by 2142, the largest emerging tech event, just delivered its groundbreaking debut edition in Dubai. More than 2,000 visitors and 10,000 online viewers from all over the world, were enjoying the conference’s outstanding program alongside networking events, VIP dinner and parties, from February 8th till 10th 2023 at Dubai Festival City. TMRW Dubai welcomed 80 internationally acclaimed tech masterminds such as Craig Sellars, Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Dr. Michael Gebert, Christopher Gleich, Davinci Jeremie, Dr. Christina Yan Zang, Christopher Quet, Khalifa Aljaziri Alshehhi, Abdulla Ziad Galadari, Dusan Zica, Stephanie Bretonniere, Caner Sevinc, Anndy Lian, Jenny Zheng and many more. They were all presenting their keynotes, participating in panel discussions, interactive workshops and fireside chats, bringing the latest trends from the disruptive technologies such as blockchain development, NFT utilization, future of the Metaverse and Web3, artificial intelligence (AI) and many more. As always, TMRW brought mind blowing stage production while the opening ceremony was a trailblazing spectacle with the astronaut on stage, immersed in smoke, pyrotechnics and special effects.

The second Belgrade edition of the TMRW conference is announced, scheduled for May 12 – 14 2023. “I want to thank everyone who supported us at our Dubai debut; our amazing speakers, partners, media and audience. Our goal has always been to connect our visitors with the greatest global minds, to inspire the move forward and to bring the future closer. We are working hard to bring the highest quality programming alongside the incredible productions while providing the networking opportunities to everyone involved. And we’re happy to be able to do it around the world. We are proud to announce our second Belgrade edition from May 12th till 14th, which will be our biggest event so far, and I would like to invite everyone to join us!” said Mladjen Merdovic, Founder and CEO of TMRW conference.

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, Strategic Advisor at Digital Dubai, welcomed the audience on the first day and emphasized Dubai’s role in being the hub of tech while Khalifa Al Jaziri Alshehhi, advisor of the Ministry of Economy, demonstrated the first Ministry having presence in the Metaverse. They were followed by Michael Gebert, Chairman of the European Blockchain Association who was speaking about the future of blockchain and Christian Gleich, CEO of one Big Wave who talked about the future of Metaverse. Panel of the day gathered the Web3 Lady leaders Loretta Joseph, Ritu Marya, Aleksa Mil, Jenny Zheng and Anita Kalergis “KryptoGranny” to discuss the potential in Web3. The day one ended with the exclusive launch of the VVerse project. Christopher Quet, CEO and co-founder of Vverse Technologies, said: “We wanted to bring real world use inside the Metaverse. We believe that Metaverse should be a land of opportunities bringing on abundance rather than scarcity. You can onboard and edit your own dimension with our builder and through our library of more than 100,000 assets. You can create events, concerts, you name it, you can do it.“

Day two continued to bring great topics and speakers. Loretta Joseph, Director at AP Capital, spoke about the different regulatory frameworks for digital and virtual assets: “I don’t think there’s ever been a more important time to be talking about regulation. Regulation is coming. We all need to work with the policy makers to ensure that we have sensible regulation, and to harness the opportunities of technology and innovation“, she said. Dr. Mark Van Rijmenam, The Digital Speaker, talked about generative AI and the convergence with the Metaverse. “We have this technology, which is super powerful to create text, voice, audio, virtual worlds, assets, anything on the fly just with your voice. That will create Metaverse and bring it faster than through coding.” Anndy Lian, Best Selling Book Author – NFT: From Zero to Hero talked about Web4 as a new way to decentralize. “The Metaverse ecosystem and Web3 needs to be more decentralized. Web4 would be a totally different era, with machines and with full automation. If we want to really create a more sustainable, decentralized environment, we’ve got to make the change. And again, a Web4 could be the possible angle.” Dusan Zica, CEO & CTO of the NFT Comic Book 2142, brought the philosophical approach to building the world in his keynote From NFT Comic Book to video game: “The idea is to make comic books and video games presenting our view that technology should be in line with spirituality and humanity, and it should be observed strictly as a tool and not the driving force. Humanity’s humanity should be the driving force. Otherwise the technology can get instrumentalized instead of becoming decentralized,” he concluded.

Last day of the conference brought great global masterminds to the stage. Sharad Agarwal, Chief Metaverse Officer at cyber-gear.io, presented the topic Business and Metaverse: “I talked about how the Internet changed over the years. Metaverse as a technology is something new, and over the next 5 to 7 years, we will see its mass adoption. Metaverse will be used in different industries. Brands should start dabbling with the Metaverse, and get customers to experience it,” he added. Jonscott Turco, Founder & CEO at COre3.io, spoke about reinventing business, exploring opportunities and challenges of the Metaverse and future technology. “In the heart of every successful business is the belief that something greater exists than simply the bottom line. It’s a belief in the power of people and connection and today, more than ever, the power of technology to bring us closer together and amplify community and collective intelligence towards purposeful outcomes.” Davinci Jeremie, talked about the differences of using NFTs for just artwork and for utility purposes. “In return, you get access to someone or access to a concert; that’s an example of utility. I believe that it can also be useful in the community sense, where you bring a community of people together, sharing a common goal,” he explained. Stephanie Bretonniere, CEO, POWR3 & WE IMPACT.WORLD explained how important it is to connect people. “Sustainability has to bring impact that will elaborate those technologies to convert every single individual into a changemaker.”

