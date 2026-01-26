TIS Appoints New CEO to Accelerate Global Growth

Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a leading cloud-based platform for payments and cash management, today announced Zlatko Vucetic as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from February 1, 2026. This move comes as a pivotal step in advancing the company’s long-term vision and global growth strategy in cloud-native cash management, liquidity, and payment solutions.

As an experienced CEO, Zlatko brings a strong track record in scaling software companies across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., combined with deep expertise in driving innovation and accelerating growth in competitive markets. Zlatko will lead TIS in its journey to be a market leader in payment and liquidity management across Europe and North America.

After five successful years as CEO, Erik Masing will transition into the role of Vice Chair of the Board, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support. Under Erik’s leadership, TIS achieved significant milestones, including the strategic acquisition of Cashforce, which expanded the company’s portfolio and strengthened its position in the global payments and cash management market. Joerg Wiemer, TIS co-founder and former CEO, will remain actively involved, ensuring continuity and leveraging his deep industry expertise to support TIS’s long-term vision.

Zlatko is a seasoned technology executive with extensive leadership experience in the enterprise software space. Most recently, he served as CEO of Infront AS, a leading European provider of financial market data solutions, including trading and wealth management technology. Prior to this, he was CEO of FocusVision, a U.S.-based market research and customer insights software platform. Earlier in his career, Zlatko spent nearly a decade in senior leadership at Saxo Bank, a leading online trading and investment firm. Commenting on his appointment, Zlatko said: “TIS has built a strong foundation as a trusted partner for CFOs, treasurers and finance teams worldwide. Our mission is clear: to help the entire office of the CFO manage liquidity and payments on a global scale. We will double down on innovation, accelerate our international footprint, and deliver solutions that not only meet today’s challenges but anticipate tomorrow’s. With the best-in-class products and the strength of our team, I’m confident TIS will set the standard for this industry.” About TIS TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more. For more information, visit tispayments.com and begin reimagining your approach to global cash flow, liquidity, and payments. Contact: Thomas Müllertz

Chief Marketing Officer

+4520989479

thomas.mullertz@tispayments.com SOURCE: Treasury Intelligence Solutions

