TIQBanc.com , a London-based financial technology platform, today announced its latest framework for transparent, auditable artificial intelligence in corporate accounting and forecasting. Designed to eliminate the “black box” problem common in financial software, the platform ensures that finance teams can trace, verify, and trust every AI-generated insight.

As businesses increasingly adopt automation for budgeting and cash flow management, finance leaders face growing pressure to explain how automated forecasts are calculated. TIQBanc addresses this challenge by prioritizing human-in-the-loop approval workflows, clear audit trails, and seamless integrations with established accounting ledgers such as QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite.

“Finance teams shouldn’t have to choose between speed and accountability,” said a spokesperson for TIQBanc. “By making AI reasoning visible and easy to audit, we are giving businesses the confidence to move away from error-prone spreadsheets without sacrificing financial control.”

Key highlights of TIQBanc’s approach to transparent financial AI include:

Auditable AI Reasoning: Every projection, anomaly alert, and categorization includes clear underlying data sources so teams can verify the logic instantly.

Every projection, anomaly alert, and categorization includes clear underlying data sources so teams can verify the logic instantly. Human-in-the-Loop Controls: Built-in review checkpoints keep finance professionals in full control before any data is finalized or synced to core ledgers.

Built-in review checkpoints keep finance professionals in full control before any data is finalized or synced to core ledgers. Practical Ecosystem Integration: Connects directly with existing accounting systems to deliver real-time analysis without disrupting established workflows.

Connects directly with existing accounting systems to deliver real-time analysis without disrupting established workflows. Curated Software Benchmarks: Evaluates and highlights third-party AI finance tools that meet strict standards for accuracy, data security, and ease of use.

To learn more about TIQBanc and its approach to transparent financial intelligence, visit tiqbanc.com .

About TIQBanc

Headquartered in London, TIQBanc is a financial technology platform focused on AI-driven digital analysis, predictive forecasting, and curated financial software intelligence. TIQBanc helps modern businesses streamline accounting, improve cash flow visibility, and adopt trustworthy AI tools.

Media Contact:

Contact person: Charlotte Hayes, Director of Communications

Email: media@tiqbanc.com

website: https://tiqbanc.com/

SOURCE: TIQBanc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire