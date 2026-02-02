Tintina Mines Limited Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment with Pre-Tax NPV of US$ 560 million and 26-Year Mine Life

Sustainable 35,000 tpd Operation in Chile Integrates 100% Renewable Energy and Raw Seawater Processing

Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TTS) is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its 74%-owned Domeyko Sulfuros Copper-Gold Project (“Domeyko Sulfuros” or the “Project”) located in the Atacama Region, Chile. The PEA, prepared by SRK Consulting (Chile) SpA, demonstrates robust economics for a long-life, medium-scale porphyry development with significant district-scale expansion upside.

PEA Financial and Operational Highlights (Base Case: US$ 4.30/lb. Cu, USD$ 2,500/oz Au)

Net Present Value (NPV): Pre-tax NPV (8%) of US$ 560 million , After-tax NPV (8%) of US$ 328 million .

Life of Mine (LOM):26-year operation producing 945 kt ( 2.1 billion lbs.) of recovered copper and 1.5 million ounces of gold. Base case assumes a mining rate of 164 ktpd and a processing rate of 35 ktpd with metallurgical recoveries of approximately 88.2 % for copper and 64.6 % for gold.

Capital Requirements: Initial capital of US$ 1,283 million (including 35% contingency on plant and infrastructure), deferred/sustaining capital of US$ 905 million .

ESG Integration: 100% renewable energy power strategy with BESS support, raw seawater processing via a dedicated 63 km pipeline ensuring zero consumption of continental water.

President’s Statement

Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss, Tintina’s President and Chairman, comments:

“The PEA provides a strong technical and economic foundation to advance Domeyko Sulfuros to the next stage of development, and we believe the Project offers meaningful opportunities for further optimization and value enhancement as additional technical work is completed.

Furthermore, the resource at Dos Amigos is merely the anchor for a broader district that includes the high-priority Tricolor and María Soledad targets, providing a clear path for resource growth and project re-rating.”

Detailed Mineral Resource Statement (Effective January 23, 2026)

The resource model is based on 21,800 meters of drilling and follows CIM Best Practice Guidelines

Note: 0.2% TCu cut-off for primary sulfides. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Domeyko Sulfuros Investment Profile

With a pre-tax NPV of US$ 560 million and a 26-year mine life, Domeyko Sulfuros offers long-duration exposure to the copper-gold cycle from a large-scale sulfide system in northern Chile. The use of 100% renewable power and raw seawater processing directly addresses the key environmental constraints of mining in the Atacama Desert, supporting a resilient and sustainable development strategy.

While the PEA establishes a robust economic baseline, the principal value driver is district-scale exploration upside. The 357 Mt Dos Amigos resource represents the initial anchor of a broader porphyry system that remains open in multiple directions, with high-priority targets at Tricolor and María Soledad.

Domeyko Sulfuros combines excellent infrastructure access, a well-stablished social license, and significant geological growth potential. The Project is located adjacent to Route 5, within 53 km of Vallenar, 63 km of the coast, and 104 km of the Port of Las Losas (Huasco), Domeyko Sulfuros is well positioned for efficient development. Existing 110 kV and 220 kV transmission lines support a renewable power solution, supplemented by battery energy storage systems (BESS).

As the Project advances toward Pre-Feasibility, key value drivers include the conversion of Inferred resources, optimization of gold recovery, and the continued advancement of priority exploration targets across the Domeyko district within an established permitting framework. The Project benefits from a long-standing and constructive relationship with local communities, developed through operations at the nearby Dos Amigos Mine since 1996, and holds the necessary permits to support ongoing brownfield exploration.

For further information regarding the Project and the mineral resource estimates referenced herein, refer to the technical report available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website www.tintinaminaes.com.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons

The Preliminary Economic Assessment is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

The scientific and technical information and the mineral resources estimate results described in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joled Nur Paredes (CCCRRM, No. 181) Principal Mining Engineer, and Sophia Bascuñán Moraga (CCCRRM, No. 518) Senior Geologist, both of SRK Consulting Chile SpA. They are independent of Tintina Mines and are “qualified persons” for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The independent Qualified Persons for the PEA, as defined by NI 43-101, are

Joled Nur Paredes, CCCRRM Chile (QP No. 181).

Sophia Bascuñán Moraga, CCCRRM Chile (QP No. 518).

Esteban Hormazábal Zuñiga, CCCRRM Chile (QP No. 209) and FAusIMM (N° 304419).

Patricio Martínez Fernández, CCCRRM Chile (QP No. 395).

Luis Bernal Venegas, CCCRRM Chile (QP No. 0415).

QP verification included a site visit to the project to inspect site geology, mineralized core, logging, density measurement and sampling procedures, and a review of the control sample results used to assess laboratory assay quality. In addition, the digitalization procedures of the exploration database and the validation process of historical drilling database results have been compared against original paper and digital records.

About SRK Consulting SpA

Established in 1994, SRK Consulting Chile SpA is a distinguished consulting firm renowned for its expertise in the mining sector. As the oldest SRK office in South America, it offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from geotechnical and environmental assessments to mine closure planning, contributing to the success of many companies in Chile.

About Tintina Mines Limited

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada.

Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources. Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile.

Tintina Mines Limited’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol TTS.

