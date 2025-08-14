Time Doctor Wins Three Stevie Awards for Remote Work Innovation and Thought Leadership in 2025

Time Doctor recognized with Gold, Silver, and Bronze honors at the International Business Awards – marking its first-ever Stevie wins.

Time Doctor , the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control, swept three categories at the prestigious 2025 International Business Awards®, marking the company’s first-ever Stevie® wins. The honors recognize Time Doctor’s leadership in helping remote, hybrid, and in-office teams work smarter through privacy-first, actionable productivity insights.

Time Doctor Logo

the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control.

“Winning our first Stevie Awards validates that privacy-first workforce analytics isn’t just the future – it’s what modern teams need right now,” said Liam Martin, Co-Founder of Time Doctor. “These awards are proof that our approach to building trust through clear, actionable insights is resonating with leaders worldwide who want to scale without sacrificing autonomy.”

Time Doctor earned recognition across three key categories:

Gold Stevie Award – Liam Martin, Thought Leader of the Year – Business Products

Silver Stevie Award – Achievement in Technology Innovation for the Unusual Activity Report (UAR)

Bronze Stevie Award – Brand & Experiences – Thought Leadership for Running Remote

Gold Stevie Award – Liam Martin: Thought Leader of the Year

Liam Martin, Co-Founder of Time Doctor , was honored for his influence in shaping the global remote work movement. Judges praised his ability to blend “sharp business insight with scalable thought leadership” while building a platform that has “significantly shaped the remote work ecosystem.”

Through Time Doctor, Martin has scaled a privacy-first workforce analytics solution used by over 10,000 teams in 183+ countries. As the driving force behind Running Remote – the world’s fastest-growing event for remote-first leadership – he has created a strategic hub for executives to share strategies, hear from 400+ world-class speakers, and connect with a community of over 10,000 attendees.

Silver Stevie Award – Achievement in Technology Innovation: Unusual Activity Report

Time Doctor’s Unusual Activity Report (UAR) earned Silver for its breakthrough in privacy-first workforce analytics. Launched in 2023, UAR uses AI-driven behavioral analytics to detect irregular work patterns – such as repetitive keystrokes or use of devices like mouse jigglers – without invasive oversight.

This trust-centered approach helps managers address performance risks while preserving autonomy, improving data accuracy, and reinforcing a culture of accountability. Judges called UAR “a standout example of privacy-first innovation that effectively balances trust, transparency, and productivity in today’s remote and hybrid workforce.”

Bronze Stevie Award – Brand & Experiences: Running Remote

Time Doctor’s Running Remote conference earned Bronze for its impact as “a best-in-class brand activation” that has elevated the global conversation on distributed work. The event combines research-backed content, strategic thought leadership, and year-round community engagement. More than 87% of attendees implement new strategies post-event, underscoring its practical value for remote-first leadership teams.

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control. By transforming real-time work data into actionable insights, Time Doctor helps organizations of all sizes and industries improve productivity, proactively reduce burnout, and make smarter, faster decisions.

Trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, Time Doctor delivers intuitive onboarding, enterprise-grade security, and an exceptional user experience, including privacy controls and 24/7 multilingual customer support. Built for scale, the platform helps organizations create healthier, high-performing teams wherever and however they work.

Learn more at www.timedoctor.com .

SOURCE: Time Doctor

