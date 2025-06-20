Time Doctor Granted ‘Time Tracking Solution of the Year’ and ‘Bootstrapper of the Year’ by Two Leading Industry Programs

Co-Founder Liam Martin Says Awards Reflect the Heart of Time Doctor and Validate the Belief That a High-Impact Solution Can Be Built on Trust, Scale Responsibly, Maintain Transparency and Empower Teams

Time Doctor , the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers to lead with trust, not control, and equips teams with actionable insights, proudly announces that it has been honored with two distinguished industry awards this month, highlighting its leadership in product innovation and business growth.

Time Doctor Won Tekpon’s Bootstrapper of the Year

Liam Martin, Co-Founder at Time Doctor, Receiving the 2025 Tekpon Award for Bootstrapper of the Year

Time Doctor has been named “Bootstrapper of the Year” by the Tekpon Awards 2025 , which recognize high-performing, self-funded software companies. Simultaneously, it earned the title of “Time Tracking Solution of the Year” from the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2025 , which celebrate innovation in remote work technology.

“These awards reflect the heart of who we are: a company built from the ground up, relentlessly focused on helping remote teams work better,” said Liam Martin, co-founder of Time Doctor. “We’re honored to receive awards from both Tekpon and RemoteTech Breakthrough. It validates our belief that you can build a high-impact solution built on trust – and scale responsibly while maintaining transparency and empowering teams.”

Bootstrapped since 2012, Time Doctor serves over 10,000 global brands and 280,000 users. The platform delivers real-time visibility into team productivity, helping organizations stay aligned and accountable – without invasive oversight. This unique dual recognition – both for its business model and product excellence – positions Time Doctor as a rare breed in the SaaS landscape.

The Tekpon Awards celebrate innovation and authenticity in the software industry, spotlighting companies that challenge traditional funding and growth narratives. RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, now in their sixth year, evaluate remote-first technology solutions across categories including collaboration, employee engagement, and time management.

“Time Doctor’s commitment to building with purpose, not pressure, is a model we deeply admire,” said Cristian Dina, founder of Tekpon. “Their growth journey is as inspiring as their technology is effective.”

As remote and flexible work become the norm, Time Doctor’s continued growth reflects rising demand for tools that drive clarity, trust, and productivity – without compromising autonomy.

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is a workforce analytics platform that empowers managers to lead with trust, not control. By turning real-time work data into actionable insights, Time Doctor helps organizations improve performance, reduce burnout, and make faster, smarter decisions. Whether teams are remote, hybrid or in-office, the platform makes productivity data transparent and accessible – driving better planning, stronger accountability, and more effective management.

Trusted by companies around the world, Time Doctor supports modern teams of all sizes with enterprise-grade security, intuitive onboarding, and a seamless customer experience. Built for scale, the platform helps organizations drive productivity, increase visibility, and create healthier, high-performing teams – wherever and however they work.

Learn more at www.timedoctor.com .

