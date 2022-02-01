Tilt Creative + Production Hires Dontrese Brown as Executive Vice President & Chief Growth Officer

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tilt Creative + Production, a growing content marketing and production agency, has hired Dontrese Brown as Executive Vice President & Chief Growth Officer to lead efforts to seek new business opportunities.





Brown brings a deep background in the advertising industry and in community collaboration to his new role at Tilt.

“I want to expand our portfolio and find new ways to be a critical part of our clients’ visions and strategic goals and truly become that right-hand partner for them,” Brown said.

Brown, formerly executive director of the EDGE Center for Career Development at Randolph-Macon College, was previously Director of Brand Creative at Capital One. He was also a Creative Director for Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc. leading that company’s creative marketing strategy for North America.

Tilt Founder and CEO Ron Carey is excited about the energy, ideas, and passion that Brown brings to the company.

“Dontrese is an incredibly talented and authentic person, someone who truly believes in the importance of having a positive impact and leaving things better than he found them,” Carey said. “He has taken this approach in his career and the Richmond community. I know Tilt is better because he’s now on our team.”

Brown said he has long admired how Carey “has built this fantastic Tilt team.”

“I respect his leadership, vision, and drive for impact through purpose, integrity, and empowerment,” Brown said.

Brown co-founded “Hidden in Plain Site,” a web-based and virtual reality tour through Richmond’s history highlighting untold stories of African Americans in the city. Brown also worked closely with the community and public officials to rename Richmond’s Boulevard after Arthur Ashe in 2019.

“It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you submit yourself to something bigger than you,” Brown said. “That’s what collaboration is all about.”

Brown succeeds Bill Hickman, Tilt’s Chief Growth Officer since the company launched in 2018.

“I’d like to thank Bill for the incredibly positive impact that he has had on Tilt over the last four years,” Carey said. “I’m incredibly excited for the strategic advisory role that he will now play in the areas of new innovation for products/services and strategic investments.”

Brown will seek new business opportunities from current and prospective clients for Tilt, which counts Capital One, Walmart, Audi, and the Wounded Warrior Project among its clients.

“I am truly looking forward to bringing my leadership to Tilt. The opportunities here are super exciting,” Brown said.

About Tilt

Tilt Creative + Production is an award-winning firm providing end-to end marketing capabilities, including creative, production, post-production, and strategic services.

