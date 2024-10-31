Tiger Group Auctions Wide Array of Pro-Grade AV Gear on November 13 With Real Estate on November 12

Online auction boasts more than 400 lots in all, including complete editing suites, high-end digital cameras and lenses, a voiceover booth, IT equipment and more.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Professional grade gear from a high-end production studio in San Rafael goes to auction on November 13 in the latest pro-grade AV sale by Tiger Group.

Tiger is conducting the timed, online auction by consent of secured creditors. It features more than 400 lots of digital cameras, camera supports, lenses, matte boxes, monitors, transmitters/receivers, gear accessories and post-production suites. Represented brands include Arri, Red, Canon, Leica, Tokina, Fujinon, Laowa and OConnor.

Bidding opens on Wednesday, November 6, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Wednesday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

“Tiger Group is proud to be selling this top-notch production company in a tremendous opportunity for buyers,” said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development at Tiger Commercial & Industrial. “All of the gear is in excellent condition, including complete editing suites. In addition, the facility in beautiful San Rafael boasts designer furniture and furnishings that are on offer in the sale. Tiger has third-party shippers available to accommodate all of our buyers throughout North America and internationally. Furthermore, we partnering with Tranzon to auction the real property which is state of the art creative studio.”

In addition to camera batteries, filters, grip, lighting and VR equipment, the sale boasts MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs and a Genie scissor lift. Bidders will also find more than 100 pieces of pristine-condition furniture and furnishings—tables, chairs, couches, bookshelves, director chairs, lamps and mobile pedestals from the likes of Herman Miller, Dresden and Rove & Knoll.

Highlights of the assets include:

Digital cameras by Arri and Red

Still cameras by Canon

Lenses and/or lens adapters by Leica, Tokina, Fujinon, Laowa, Canon and DZOFILM

Matte boxes by Arri and Bright

Follow focuses by Arri, OConnor, RT Motion and Nucleus

Also available are camera focus systems, media and mags, monitors, a voiceover booth and routers, servers and other IT equipment. “The breadth of this sale is noteworthy,” Holiday said.

Real Estate Highlights include:

11,869sf 2-Story Building on 12,197sf Lot

Beautiful, state-of-the-art office/studio/agency space, adaptable for multiple uses

Prime downtown San Rafael location near public parking, SMART station, shopping and dining

Seismically upgraded and up to code

$3.5M renovation completed in 2018; total of $7M invested

The personal property assets can be inspected by appointment on Tuesday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.

The real property auction closes on Tuesday, November 12 at 3:00 p.m. (PT)

For personal property asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/pedersen-media-group-over-300-lots-of-immaculate-gear-from-production-studio/

For real property details, bidding information, visit: https://www.tranzon.com/tas2415

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, 385708@email4pr.com; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, 385708@email4pr.com.

