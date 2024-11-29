TIGA GAMES INDUSTRY AWARDS 2024: THE WINNERS IN FULL

Celebrating Excellence: The 2024 TIGA Games Industry Awards honour creativity, innovation, and talent across the sector

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 TIGA Games Industry Awards have once again showcased the extraordinary creativity, innovation, and talent within the sector, which gathered at the historic Shoreditch Town Hall for a gala dinner and presentation ceremony on the evening of Thursday, November 28th.

The event was completely sold out, with over 300 industry VIPs attending to cheer the games, studios of all sizes, universities and vital service support companies that have excelled over the past year.

In the Games categories, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Helldivers 2 picked up the prestigious Game of the Year accolade, while Ninja Theory was recognised for blending storytelling with emotional depth, earning Best Action & Adventure Game and Diversity in Games for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Playtonic Games took Best Arcade Game for Elsie, a vibrant title that harks back to classic gaming with a fresh, dynamic spin.

In the audio realm, The Chinese Room and Secret Mode’s haunting Still Wakes The Deep walked away with Best Audio Design and Heritage in Games, proving that sound design and storytelling are inseparable when it comes to creating immersive experiences.

Sony Interactive Entertainment dazzled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 securing Best Use of a Licence and Helldivers 2 taking Best Visual Design. Newfangled Games earned double honours with Best Casual Game and Creativity in Games for Paper Trail.

In the Business categories, Dlala Studios was named Best Small Studio, while Best Large Studio went to Rebellion, and Best Publisher to nDreams. Education was in the spotlight too, with Staffordshire University winning Best Educational Institution and University of the West of England winning Best Education Initiative.

The Commitment to ESG award was well-deserved by Room 8 Group, while Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing went to Dovetail Games, highlighting their efforts to prioritise employee happiness and mental health.

Finally, the Outstanding Leadership Award went to Simon Iwaniszak of Red Kite Games, while the Outstanding Individual of the Year went to Patrick Buckland, Founder & CEO of Stainless Games.

The full list of TIGA Games Industry Awards 2024 winners are:

GAMES CATEGORIES

BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE GAME 2024

Ninja Theory

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

BEST ARCADE GAME 2024

Playtonic Games

Elsie

BEST AUDIO DESIGN 2024

The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

Still Wakes The Deep

BEST USE OF A LICENCE 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

BEST CASUAL GAME 2024

Newfangled Games

Paper Trail

CREATIVITY IN GAMES 2024

Newfangled Games

Paper Trail

DIVERSITY IN GAMES 2024

Ninja Theory

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

BEST EDUCATION, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME 2024

Slitherine

Command: Modern Operations

HERITAGE IN GAMES 2024

The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

Still Wakes The Deep

BEST NARRATIVE IN GAMES 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

BEST PUZZLE GAME 2024

Sad Owl Studios

Viewfinder

BEST SOCIAL GAME 2024

Prideful Sloth

Go-Go Town!

BEST STRATEGY GAME 2024

Brightrock Games

Galacticare

BEST VISUAL DESIGN 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Helldivers 2

BEST VR/AR/XR/MR GAME 2024

Ubisoft Reflections & Ubisoft Leamington

Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

BEST SMALL STUDIO 2024

Dlala Studios

BEST ART, ANIMATION & TRAILER SUPPLIER 2024

Big Farmer

BEST AUDIO SERVICES PROVIDER 2024

SIDE

BEST CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNER 2024

Flix Interactive

COMMITMENT TO ESG 2024

Room 8 Group

COMMITMENT TO WORKPLACE WELLBEING 2024

Dovetail Games

BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE 2024

University of the West of England

BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION 2024

Staffordshire University

BEST LARGE STUDIO 2024

Rebellion

OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD 2024

Simon Iwaniszak, Founder & Studio Director, Red Kite Games

BEST LEGAL SERVICES 2024

Lee & Thompson LLP

BEST PUBLISHER 2024

nDreams

BEST QA/LOCALISATION PROVIDER 2024

PTW

BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY 2024

Big Planet

BEST SERVICES PROVIDER 2024

PitStop Productions

BEST TALENT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE 2024

Rocksteady Studios

BEST TAX & ACCOUNTANCY PROVIDER 2024

Johnston Carmichael

BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Helldivers 2

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2024

Patrick Buckland, Stainless Games

GAME OF THE YEAR 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Helldivers 2

Dr. Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said: “The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2024 showcase the incredible talent, innovation, and passion that define the UK games industry. Our Awards recognise excellence in studios of all sizes, super service providers and outstanding educational institutions. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and the entire community for making this such a vibrant and pioneering industry. Your achievements set the stage for an exciting 2025 in the UK games sector. I would also like to say a very special ‘thank you’ to our generous sponsors, who make the Awards possible.”

SpecialEffect was the Charity Partner for the TIGA Awards. This inspirational organisation transforms the lives of physically disabled people right across the world through the innovative use of technology.

TIGA would like to thank our generous sponsors for making the Awards Ceremony possible. We are delighted to welcome Toikido as our Drinks Reception and After Party Sponsor; Sumo Group, Supermassive Games, and Ubisoft as Gold Sponsors; Abertay University, Creative Wales, Lee and Thompson, Rocksteady, and Staffordshire University as Silver Sponsors; Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, Eaton Smith, London Games Festival, Kwalee, Outplay Entertainment, Playground Games, S&B, Space Ape Games, Testronic, and Universally Speaking as Bronze Sponsors.

ABOUT TIGA

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. TIGA’s vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. To this end, TIGA:

