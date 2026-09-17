Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens First Express Car Wash in Bonita Springs, Florida

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day

Tidal Wave Auto Spa®, the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest express car wash in Bonita Springs, Florida. Now open at 24461 S Tamiami Trail , the new Bonita Springs car wash marks the company’s first location in Bonita Springs and 32nd across the Sunshine State.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Bonita Springs location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from September 16 to September 27. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company’s premium wash option, Graph-X4® + Super Shammy, at no cost. Tidal Wave is also extending the Founders Club offer through the Grand Opening celebration (September 16-27) – available on the top 3 wash plans, new members pay just $10 for their first month, then receive $10 off each month for the following 12 months, for 13 months of savings.

“We’re thrilled to open our first location in Bonita Springs and introduce the Tidal Wave experience to this community,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. “We’re proud to kick things off with our Giveback Day partnership with the Bonita Springs Assistance Office – it’s a great way to say hello to a community we’re excited to be part of.”

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Bonita Springs grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Wednesday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to the Bonita Springs Assistance Office . Donations will support the Bonita Springs Assistance Office’s mission to provide emergency financial relief and social services to residents of Bonita Springs, with a particular focus on families with young children and seniors facing everyday crises such as layoffs, housing loss, and illness.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 332 express wash locations across the United States, including 32 in Florida , with additional Florida openings planned this year in Merritt Island and Wimauma .

Bonita Springs, FL Address: 24461 S Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 332 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire