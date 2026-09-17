Tidal Wave Auto Spa Acquires and Rebrands Six Locations in Georgia and Alabama

Leading Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands to 332 Locations Across 30 States

Tidal Wave Auto Spa®, one of the nation’s largest conveyor car wash companies, announced today the acquisition and rebranding of six strategic locations-five in Georgia and one in Alabama. Tidal Wave now operates 332 locations across 30 states .

This expansion accelerates Tidal Wave’s commitment to McDonough, Georgia, now a key multi-location market with four Tidal Wave locations and a fifth on the 2027 roadmap. The acquisition also deepens the brand’s investment in Macon and Muscle Shoals while launching Tidal Wave in the new markets of Vidalia and Cordele, Georgia. All six locations have been fully rebranded with Tidal Wave’s premium service model, industry-leading car wash technology, and customer-first approach. Each location features high-pressure vacuums, mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse systems, and premium add-ons including undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine-giving customers a complete vehicle care solution in one convenient stop.

New Tidal Wave Locations

Georgia:

Alabama:

“Macon and McDonough’s strong market performance demonstrates the demand for premium car wash services in the Southeast, and we’re doubling down in that region,” said Scott Blackstock, Founder and CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. “We’re also excited to enter Vidalia and Cordele-both markets show tremendous potential for growth. These acquisitions reflect our strategic commitment to areas where customers value quality service and convenience.”

Each location features fast, friendly service and cutting-edge car wash technology. Customers at all six locations can choose from Tidal Wave’s complete range of service options, including single car washes, unlimited car wash memberships, family plans, and fleet plans for businesses. Members at all six locations can wash at any of Tidal Wave’s 332 locations across 30 states, offering unmatched convenience and flexibility for customers traveling across the Southeast and beyond.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has grown from a single self-service car wash in Thomaston, GA, to one of the nation’s largest conveyor car wash companies, with 332 locations across 30 states. The company is committed to providing customers with industry-leading car care technology and exceptional service while making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through its annual Charity Day event and year-round fundraising programs, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated over $8 million to local programs and nonprofit organizations.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: www.tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire