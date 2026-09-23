Thunderly Marketing Names Franchise Industry Veteran Emily George Vice President of Client Services

Former International Franchise Association leader brings deep franchise expertise and relationship-driven approach to growing agency

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Franchise marketing agency Thunderly today announced the addition of franchise industry veteran Emily George as vice president of client services, strengthening the agency’s ability to deliver strategic, integrated marketing programs for franchise brands.

In the role, George will oversee Thunderly’s client services function, helping strengthen relationships with the agency’s growing roster of franchise brands while ensuring teams and clients remain aligned around strategies designed to drive meaningful results.

George brings more than 17 years of experience spanning client services, business development, operations, strategic partnerships and organizational growth, with a significant portion of her career dedicated to the franchise industry.

Most notably, George spent two years with the International Franchise Association (IFA) as director of member recruitment and retention. During her tenure, she met or exceeded annual revenue goals and contributed to membership retention rates of 87% or higher.

“Emily understands franchising from the inside out, but just as importantly, she understands people,” said Thunderly co-founder and CEO Scott White. “She has spent years building relationships across the franchise community and knows the opportunities, challenges and responsibilities that come with growing a franchise brand.”

George’s franchise experience also includes leadership roles with Franchise Business Review, where she built and managed a book of business and developed relationships with 40 clients, and RevLocal, where she helped build a business unit serving franchise and multi-location brands. She most recently served as director of strategic partnerships for KTA Financial Services, a financial technology company providing accounting services specifically for the franchise industry.

A Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), George also serves as co-chair of the DFW Chapter of the IFA’s Women’s Franchise Network. She holds a Franchise Management Bootcamp Certificate from the University of Louisville.

Her appointment comes as Thunderly continues to evolve its approach to franchise marketing through its proprietary Thunderly AIM Model© (Amplified Integrated Marketing) bringing earned, owned, shared and paid strategies together to help brands strengthen visibility, maintain control of their messaging and create a more unified marketing ecosystem.

The addition of George further advances Thunderly’s mission to help more people realize the American Dream through franchising, ensuring the agency’s growth is matched by an increasingly sophisticated client experience and a team deeply connected to the industry it serves.

“Franchising is fundamentally about people and relationships, which is what has kept me passionate about this industry throughout my career,” said George. “Thunderly has built something special by combining that human element with an integrated approach to helping franchise brands grow. I’m thrilled to work alongside our clients and team to build stronger partnerships, create meaningful impact and ultimately help more people experience the opportunities franchising can provide.”

More information about Thunderly and its proprietary AIM Model is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

About Thunderly

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for the second year in a row and annually included in Entrepreneur Magazine’s listing of Top Franchise Suppliers, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify and grow franchises and other dynamic brands.

Founded in 1999, Thunderly brings decades of expertise in franchise development under one roof, including: lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more.

Known for its proprietary AIM Model© (Amplified Integrated Marketing), Thunderly enables brands to align every aspect of marketing communications into a cohesive, structured strategy for visibility in a zero-click world across both traditional and AI-powered platforms.

More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

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SOURCE Thunderly Marketing