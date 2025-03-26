Thumzup Media Corporation to Launch Revolutionary Patent-Pending Lifestyle AI Agent Marketplace to Disrupt Multi-Billion Dollar Marketing Sector

AI-driven platform is poised to offer hyper-personalized experiences

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, today announced its upcoming groundbreaking patent pending Lifestyle AI Agent Marketplace. Concurrently, the Company has filed for registered trademark applications for Gibberlink Advertising™ and GibberAds ™.

The innovative AI platform aims to redefine lifestyle planning by introducing a suite of specialized AI agents that will be designed to assist users curate personalized experiences. By leveraging proprietary AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized consumer experiences while creating explosive monetization opportunities for influencers and local businesses. Thumzup’s patent-pending AI-based Gibberlink Advertising™, also called GibberAds™, is designed to create demand for unique real-time offers made to Thumzup users by participating advertisers.

The Lifestyle AI Agent Marketplace will provide users the opportunity to access AI-powered assistants specializing in travel, dining, wellness, entertainment, and more. A premium AI “swarm” subscription will enable multiple agents to collaborate, delivering a personalized lifestyle plan based on user preferences and real-time market insights.

The platform is being designed to utilize real-time consumer insights to facilitate personalized recommendations for individuals, while offering businesses and influencers tools for monetization and AI-driven marketing capabilities.

To learn more about our exciting new platform, please visit www.thumzup.ai and watch our introductory video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcR5D1Le5lA

Built on cutting-edge consumer insights, the platform delivers tailored recommendations while equipping businesses and influencers with powerful AI-driven tools to capitalize on a dynamic, high-growth market. Examples of its transformative potential include:

Sarah’s Ultimate LA Weekend Escape – With a $1,000 budget, Sarah, a creative professional, activates her premium AI swarm to design the perfect getaway. AI agents secure upscale accommodations, book exclusive dining experiences and curate an immersive cultural itinerary. Meanwhile, local businesses receive real-time notifications, enabling them to offer Sarah tailored, time-sensitive promotions.

Lily's Holistic Wellness Day – With a $600 wellness budget, Lily, a graphic designer, uses her AI swarm to plan a rejuvenating day. Her Wellbeing AI Agent finds yoga and meditation retreats, while her Dining AI Agent books organic dining options. Local wellness providers leverage Thumzup's AI tools to deliver personalized offers, creating a seamless self-care experience.

Mark's Active Weekend Experience – With an $800 budget, Mark, a personal trainer, activates AI agents to plan an action-packed weekend. His Sports & Fitness AI Agent finds marathons and boot camps, while his Dining AI Agent secures deals at athlete-friendly restaurants. Local businesses use AI-driven marketing insights to target Mark with real-time, high-value promotions.

Thumzup’s multi-sided AI ecosystem should create new opportunities for influencers and businesses through:

Influencer Affiliate Program – Influencers may be able to earn commissions for every AI agent download using their unique referral links, turning recommendations into monetizable engagements.

Business AI Accounts – Local businesses may be able to gain access to real-time consumer insights, AI-powered advertising tools and dynamic campaign management.

Transaction-Based Monetization – Thumzup plans to earn a commission per transaction, driving platform-wide growth.

“Our Lifestyle AI Agent Marketplace is poised to redefine how people plan experiences and how businesses engage with them,” stated Robert Steele, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation. “By integrating AI-driven personalization with real-time business insights, we will look to empower consumers, rewarding influencers, and enable businesses to thrive in a smarter, more dynamic marketplace. This is a multi billion-dollar opportunity and we look forward to continuing to innovate within the space.”

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

