Thumbtack Reveals List of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S. Ahead of the Holidays

Austin tops the list at #1, followed by Dallas-Ft. Worth, Seattle, Houston and Denver.

The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit, with Texas landing 3 of the top 5 spots. Across the country, the average cost to hire a holiday lighting pro is $168-$300 and wrapping outdoor trees with holiday lights can cost $60+ depending on the type, shape, and height of the tree. So when should you book your holiday lights installation? According to the findings, the second to last week of November (21 – 27) is the most popular time of year to hang holiday lights.

The most festive cities in the U.S. based on Thumbtack’s findings are:

Austin, Texas Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas Seattle, Washington Houston, Texas Denver, Colorado Phoenix, Arizona Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California Kansas City, Missouri San Antonio, Texas Chicago, Illinois Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Portland, Oregon West Palm Beach, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Detroit, Michigan San Diego, California

“Christmas light installers book very quickly once the holiday season is in gear, so plan to call and schedule your installation as early as possible,” states David Steckel, Home Expert at Thumbtack. “Putting up lights is a festive way to decorate your house, but it can also be time-consuming, stressful, and dangerous. Instead of taking the risk of falling off a ladder and spending the holidays on crutches or starting an electrical fire, hire a professional who will go over your options to make your vision come to life and use the right special equipment to hang everything safely and properly.”

There are lots of ways to save money on holiday light installations and still have an end result that brings joy to the world. A few things to consider:

Purchase your own lights instead of buying lights from the installer.

instead of buying lights from the installer. Buy your holiday lights during the off-season or when they go on sale after the holidays.

or when they go on sale after the holidays. Choose LED lights that will use less electricity and last for more holiday seasons: They may cost more upfront, but save on energy costs over time.

They may cost more upfront, but save on energy costs over time. Be selective: Pick just a few areas to light in the exact way you want, rather than your entire home.

Pick just a few areas to light in the exact way you want, rather than your entire home. Schedule your light show: Have your installer put your holiday lights on a timer in order to keep your electricity bill down.

Methodology: Data is from consumer requests on the Thumbtack platform from January 2022 to the present for holiday lighting installations and removals. Rankings were based on the relative frequency of such requests adjusted for the population of state and metropolitan areas. All pricing data is based on national average cost estimates using data provided by Thumbtack pros and additional research, actual prices may vary based on city and supply.

