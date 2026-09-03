ThriveSparrow Launches its Mobile App to Make Engagement, Recognition and Performance Reviews Accessible Anywhere

Employees can now recognize peers in the moments that matter, respond to engagement surveys and complete reviews on the go.

ThriveSparrow, the AI-powered employee success platform , has launched its employee mobile app on iOS and Android, making recognition, engagement and performance reviews accessible wherever employees work. The app gives HR teams a way to reach every employee, including those who rarely sit at a desk.

Gallup’s 2026 State of the Global Workplace Report puts global employee engagement at 20%, with disengagement costing the global economy roughly $10 trillion in lost productivity. And by the time many organizations see the drop, it may already be too late to act.

Ending the desk-only feedback cycle

Most employee experience platforms still assume employees have a laptop. That assumption leaves out frontline teams who rarely open a browser at work and new hires who want to thank a teammate in the moment, rather than waiting until they’re back at their desk. ThriveSparrow closes that gap with an employee app built for the moments feedback actually happens.

“Engagement does not happen at a desk,” says Shihab Muhammed, CEO of ThriveSparrow. “It happens when someone finishes a shift, wraps a project, or notices a teammate doing something extraordinary. If employees can’t act at that moment, the moment passes, and you hear about it months later in an exit survey. We built the app so employees can act right when it matters, not whenever they next sit down.”

The employee experience, right in their pocket

Recognize great work when it happens

Employees can recognize peers, teams and departments in a few taps, making appreciation easier to give and faster to receive.

Make engagement easier to act on

Employees can respond to engagement surveys from wherever they are, pausing and picking up later when their day gets busy.

Keep performance moving, wherever work takes you

Employees can complete reviews and access their 360° reports without having to wait until they’re back at their desks.

Built for people who aren’t at a desk all day

The mobile app brings employee engagement into the flow of work, giving employees the flexibility to recognize, respond, and complete reviews wherever they are. Whether they’re between shifts, on the move, or wrapping up a project, they can take action without waiting to get back to a desk.

More employee experiences are on the way, with feedback, one-on-ones , and goals in upcoming releases. The ThriveSparrow employee app is available now on the App Store and Google Play, with SSO login supported.

About ThriveSparrow

ThriveSparrow is an AI-powered employee success suite from SurveySparrow that enables organizations to drive engagement, performance, and continuous feedback through automated lifecycle surveys and AI-driven analytics. Serving customers in 149+ countries, ThriveSparrow bridges the gap between employee voice and leadership action.

Contact Information

Tasneem J.K.

marketing@thrivesparrow.com

SOURCE: SurveySparrow Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire