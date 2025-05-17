Thousands Celebrate Vanderpump’s 8th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood

On Saturday, May 17th, 2025, Lisa Vanderpump, her husband, Ken Todd, and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, hosted the eighth annual “World Dog Day” in West Hollywood, California, presented by NutriSource Pet Foods

On Saturday, May 17th, 2025, Lisa Vanderpump, her husband, Ken Todd, and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, hosted the eighth annual “World Dog Day” in West Hollywood, California, presented by NutriSource Pet Foods. The outdoor event, co-sponsored by The City of West Hollywood, focused on the celebration of dogs, as well as raising awareness about dog abuse, both domestically and internationally. Over two thousand people and their dogs were in attendance. This included over 45 pet-centered vendors, celebrities, live entertainment, as well as a Doggy Adoption area presented by NextStar & Capstar and an Education Area presented by Penthouse Paws.

Lisa Vanderpump At World Dog Day 2025

Lisa Vanderpump attends The Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s World Dog Day 2025

Founder of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, Lisa Vanderpump, welcomed the attendees, and raised a cheer for The Foundation’s work since its inception in 2016. “It’s incredible to me that we are on our 8th World Dog Day – a day that is truly my favorite of the year. We’ve been able to do so much for dog rescue since we launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation – this year we will hopefully surpass our goal of 3000 dogs rescued in the LA area, with thousands more helped internationally. It’s events like this that help us shine a light on the neglect and abuse our furry friends can face, and allow us to raise the funds and awareness to do everything we can to create a better world for them. It’s heartwarming to see so many dog lovers, vendors and sponsors in one place, celebrating man’s best friend.” said Lisa Vanderpump.

The day featured doggy events MC’d by singer/songwriter Sam De Rosa; Tom Schwartz (“Vanderpump Rules”) in the magic show by award winning magician Katrina Kroetch, and stars of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa Anthony Bar, Hagen Bach, Sam Terry and Aidan McHugh as judges. The “Vanderpump Dogs Look-Alike Contest,” presented by The Posh Puppy Boutique , and the Doggy Pie Eating Contest were huge successes. The day featured a Games Tent presented by SUR Restaurant, a doggy play park presented by Fresh Patch, as well as plenty of doggy vendors.

The event included NutriSource Pet Foods, as the Title Sponsor; DJ Bateeza spinning, and had many celebrities in attendance, including actress Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and the cast of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa.

“I am so proud that our Foundation has been working for 8 years in the animal rescue sector. I want to thank my selfless staff, a group of young people that put the dogs’ needs before their own, and our wonderful volunteers. Thank you to the City of West Hollywood for always supporting us, and to all of our sponsors, including NutriSource, that have really made a difference to our rescue efforts. We will continue to work with our Emergency Medical Fund, saving dogs in critical condition, and to rescue as many dogs as we can,” said Lisa Vanderpump.

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bdo0a99jh1yk13udt4789/AAQVtzjoh3-C0T5HIuOxKZc?rlkey=csc5l4zn943dx364cdtiicb7u&st=foqxxzon&dl=0

www.vanderpumpdogs.org

SOURCE: The Vanderpump Dog Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire