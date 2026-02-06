Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam Calls for Stronger Support for Newcomers and Youth

Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam of Toronto urges individuals to take everyday actions to help newcomers and young people build stable careers.

Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam, Co-Founder and COO of Fintex Inc., is raising awareness around the need for stronger, community-driven support for newcomers and young people entering the workforce. Drawing on his own life experiences and years of mentoring, Sivasubramaniam is advocating practical, individual actions that help people gain access to opportunities, confidence, and independence.

“Most people don’t fail because they lack talent,” says Sivasubramaniam. “They struggle because they don’t have guidance at the right moment.”

Across Canada, newcomers and young adults continue to face barriers when entering the job market. Research consistently shows that newcomers experience higher underemployment rates than people born in Canada, even when they have education or skills. Youth unemployment also remains higher than the national average, especially for those without strong professional networks. These gaps can delay careers by years and have long-term effects on income, confidence, and stability.

Sivasubramaniam believes the solution does not always require large institutions or formal programs.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as helping someone prepare for an interview, review a résumé, or understand workplace expectations,” he says. “Those small actions can change a person’s direction.”

Over the years, he has personally mentored many newcomers and immigrant youth, helping them secure their first jobs. He has also volunteered as a judge for Youth Leadership Programs, particularly in technology-focused categories, where he has seen firsthand how early encouragement shapes long-term outcomes.

“When young people are given space to present ideas and be taken seriously, something shifts,” he says. “They start to believe they belong.”

In addition to mentorship, Sivasubramaniam organizes annual fundraising efforts with family and friends, raising close to $5,000 each year to support individuals and families facing hardship. For more than a decade, he has also helped collect and ship clothing to communities that lack access to basic necessities.

“Giving back keeps you grounded,” he says. “It reminds you that progress should reach beyond your own success.”

According to national data, nearly one in four Canadians is an immigrant, and many rely on informal networks to access employment opportunities. Studies also show that young people with mentors are more likely to stay in school, set career goals, and secure employment earlier. Yet many potential mentors underestimate the impact they can have.

“You don’t need to be an expert,” Sivasubramaniam says. “You just need to care and be consistent.”

A Call to Individual Action

Rather than calling for donations or formal campaigns, Sivasubramaniam encourages people to take simple, personal steps:

Offer to review a résumé or LinkedIn profile

Make a meaningful introduction within your network

Volunteer time with youth or newcomer programs

Share lessons learned from your own career journey

Encourage someone who is just starting out

“Opportunity grows when people share what they know,” he says. “We all benefited from someone opening a door for us. This is how we keep that cycle going.”

By focusing on everyday actions, Sivasubramaniam hopes to shift how people think about impact. Change, he believes, happens one conversation at a time.

“Success feels better when you bring others with you,” he says.

About Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam

Thirukumaran Sivasubramaniam is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Fintex Inc., based in Toronto. He is an operations-focused leader known for turning ideas into practical systems that support sustainable growth. Beyond his professional work, he is deeply committed to mentorship, youth development, and community support, regularly volunteering his time and resources to help newcomers and young people build strong career foundations.

