ThinkEquity Appoints Adam K. Stern as Head of Private Equity, Merchant & Venture Banking and Forms ThinkStern Ventures

ThinkEquity, an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Adam K. Stern as Head of Private Equity, Merchant & Venture Banking (MVB) and the formation of ThinkStern Ventures.

Adam Stern specializes in providing principal investment capital and strategic advisory services to high-growth private companies across the technology, life sciences, and emerging growth sectors.

Adam is recognized for his extensive background in venture capital, private equity, and investment banking, bringing decades of experience and a proven track record of securing funding for disruptive enterprises globally. His leadership will be instrumental in integrating ThinkEquity’s strong capital markets capabilities with the dynamic merchant & venture ecosystem. Adam’s division and team will be known as ThinkStern Ventures. Adam has joined with his team of professional bankers.

Adam’s career on Wall Street began in 1987. He has established merchant and venture divisions, including growing existing divisions in many firms such as Josephthal & Company, Spencer Trask Ventures, and SternAegis Ventues/Aegis Capital Corp.

Joe Jaigobind, CEO of ThinkEquity, commenting on the firm’s strategic growth, said, “The arrival of an exceptional talent like Adam Stern marks yet another transformative moment for ThinkEquity. The merchant & private market demands integrated expertise and flexible capital that Adam is uniquely qualified to deliver. His deep relationships and unparalleled expertise will significantly enhance our ability to partner with innovative companies throughout their entire growth lifecycle.”

Adam Stern stated, “I am excited to join ThinkEquity and introduce this ambitious new platform. The mission is to be the premier venture merchant bank for founders and entrepreneurs, providing not just capital, but a hands-on, strategic partnership. We will leverage ThinkEquity’s extensive institutional network and distribution to help scale groundbreaking companies and ensure they have the support needed to achieve market leadership.”

About ThinkEquity:

ThinkEquity is an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. ThinkEquity’s sector focuses are Healthcare, Technology, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Crypto, Cleantech, Shipping and Consumer. ThinkEquity underwrites IPOs, Secondaries, Uplistings, Dual Listings, Cross Listings & Spacs. ThinkEquity also acts as a placement agent in Registered Directs, Pipes, Private Placements and Debt placements. ThinkEquity performs Merger and Acquisitions, Strategic Advisory Services and Venture Capital placements. Please visit ThinkEquity at www.think-equity.com for more information.

About ThinkStern Ventures:

ThinkStern Ventures is the Venture & Merchant Banking Division of ThinkEquity, specializing in principal investment and strategic advisory services for high-growth private companies.

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

