They’re Baaack … Spooky Sips Return to Applebee’s – Just in time for Halloween

Enjoy Applebee’s Scary-Delicious Cocktails for just $6!

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BOO-zy cocktails are back at Applebee’s in celebration of the spookiest time of the year! Fall fanatics and guests alike, can celebrate all month long with the return of Applebee’s latest frighteningly delicious $6 Mucho Cocktails™, Spooky Sips.





Cure your cravings with the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior and Applebee’s proprietary blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime topped with a gummy brain and melon liqueur. Or, sink your teeth into Dracula’s Juice, a mouth-watering frozen berry creation featuring both Patron Silver and Bacardi Superior. Trick-or-treat yourself to these cocktails for only $6 each!

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $6 Spooky Sips To Go at participating locations.*

“Getting in on the Halloween fun is just another reason for our guests to visit their neighborhood Applebee’s bar,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “With the return of our frighteningly delicious Spooky Sips, they can treat themselves with a wicked-good deal at Applebee’s. Hurry on in for a howlin’ good time!”

To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of August 9, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:



Instagram: @applebees



Twitter: @applebees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

Contacts

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]