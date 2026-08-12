Theralogix Expands Its Women’s Health Line with Two Breakthrough NSF-Certified Formulas

Introducing Magnesium L-Theanine Complex™ for relaxation and restorative sleep, and TreBiome™, a full-spectrum pre-, pro-, and postbiotic supporting total microbiome balance and both gut and vaginal health.

Theralogix, a leader in evidence-based nutritional supplements, announced the launch of two new additions to its Women’s Health Collection: Magnesium L-Theanine Complex™, a targeted formula for relaxation and restful sleep, and TreBiome™, an advanced synbiotic for full-spectrum microbiome support.* Both formulas are based on clinical research, backed by science, and rigorously tested and certified by NSF International.

For more than two decades, Theralogix has partnered with healthcare professionals to develop evidence-based nutritional supplements addressing women’s most important health needs, from fertility and reproductive health to prenatal and postnatal nutrition, urinary tract health, metabolic health, and everyday wellness. These two launches mark the latest step in that ongoing commitment, extending Theralogix’s science-backed approach into relaxation, sleep, and microbiome health, areas increasingly recognized as essential to women’s long-term wellbeing.*

Magnesium L-Theanine Complex™

A dual-action formula designed to promote relaxation and restful sleep, without daytime drowsiness. *

Delivers a highly absorbable, fully chelated form of magnesium that’s gentle on the digestive system, along with L-theanine, an amino acid that increases alpha-wave activity in the brain to promote a calm, focused state. *

Together, these ingredients support mood, cognitive function, and sleep quality.

TreBiome™

A comprehensive, triple-action approach to microbiome support, combining probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics in a single daily capsule. *

Helps maintain microbial balance, nourish beneficial microbes, reinforce the gut barrier, and support healthy digestion. *

A well-balanced microbiome is linked to optimal gut, pelvic, and vaginal health, as well as fertility, cognition, and metabolic function.*

A Complete Approach to Women’s Wellness

Together, Magnesium L-Theanine Complex and TreBiome address two foundational pillars of women’s health: restorative sleep and microbiome balance.* The two formulas work in tandem, reflecting Theralogix’s broader philosophy that women’s wellness is interconnected, and that lasting results come from addressing the body as a whole.

Built on a Foundation of Science

Both new formulas reflect the standard Theralogix holds across its entire product line:

Evidence-based formulations developed with healthcare providers and grounded in clinical research.

Premium ingredients, sourced and selected for quality and bioavailability.

NSF tested and certified , meaning every product is independently verified for accuracy, purity, and freedom from contaminants.

Full label transparency , so patients and providers know exactly what’s in every capsule, and what isn’t.

Provider-referred, patient-preferred – trusted by healthcare professionals and the women they treat for over 20 years.

Discover Magnesium L-Theanine Complex, TreBiome, and the full Theralogix Women’s Health Collection at Theralogix.com or on Amazon.

Theralogix continues to raise the bar for premium, evidence-based nutritional supplements, providing trusted products recommended by healthcare professionals nationwide for more than two decades. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and scientific integrity, Theralogix continues to set the standard in nutritional supplementation.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

CONTACT: Shannon Mahon | smahon@theralogix.com | +13014647210

SOURCE: Theralogix

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