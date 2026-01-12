The World’s First Phone-Free Walkie-Talkie Glasses ｜ GapaSea

GapaSea proudly introduces its latest outdoor wearable: GapaSea Walkie-Talkie Glasses – a hands-free communication solution that combines walkie-talkie, open-ear headphones, and sport sunglasses into a single, lightweight frame. Designed for outdoor adventures and team activities, GapaSea keeps you connected when phones and networks fall short.

Walkie-Talkie Glasses

Whether you’re cycling, hiking, climbing, or exploring off-grid trails, it’s essential to bring a pair of sunglasses. GapaSea ensures clear team communication without relying on cellular networks. With its built-in walkie-talkie functionality, users can communicate up to 0.5 miles offline. When connected to a smartphone, the range extends to 3 miles, keeping your group in sync across distance and terrain.

Clear Talk at 30 mph

Wind, motion, and ambient noise are part of outdoor life. GapaSea’s open-ear audio design and patented noise reduction technology deliver stable voice clarity even at speeds around 30 mph, allowing users to talk and listen naturally while staying aware of their surroundings.

Open-Ear Awareness

Unlike traditional earbuds, GapaSea’s fully open-ear design keeps ears unobstructed. You can enjoy music, conversations, or team comms while still hearing traffic, nature, and environmental cues – a safer and more comfortable experience for long outdoor sessions.

Personal AI Assistant

Beyond communication, GapaSea includes built-in GPT-5 AI, enabling simple voice interactions for everyday questions and quick assistance. From checking weather conditions to casual Q&A, helpful information is available without pulling out a phone or breaking stride.

Light & Secure Sunglasses

Designed with comfort and stability in mind, GapaSea offers a lightweight and secure fit that stays comfortable during extended outdoor activities. The frame is built to move with you, supporting long rides, hikes, and active days outside.

Launch On KickStarter

GapaSea Walkie-Talkie Glasses are expected to launch on Kickstarter in early Feb, 2026, with early-bird pricing available for backers. Learn more at: https://prelaunch.gapasea.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/17cKSwWLjF/?mibextid=wwXIfr

INS: https://www.instagram.com/gapasea_/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gapasea_official

For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:support@gapasea.com

