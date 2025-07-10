The World Was Warned: U.S. Weapon Support to Israel Has Triggered the Domino Effect-And It May End in Nuclear War

Christie Sikora, author of Blood and Gold

As I write this, I watch a nightmare unfold-one I predicted in the pages of my book, Blood and Gold. The headlines, the silence, the brutality-they’re not unexpected. They’re tragic confirmations of a warning we were too proud, too distracted, or too afraid to hear.

A domino has been tipped. And most in the West still don’t grasp how close we are to a war that won’t just be regional. It could become global.

A War That Doesn’t End Where It Starts

In his latest investigative piece, journalist CJ Werleman outlines a terrifying but logical sequence of events:

The United States strikes Iranian nuclear sites.

Israel intensifies attacks on Tehran.

Iran retaliates with force.

And now, Israel-diplomatically isolated and dangerously low on missile interceptors-faces a storm it cannot withstand.

Backed by new strategic alliances with China and Russia, Iran now holds a stronger military and nuclear position than ever before. Israeli cities are being battered. Missile defenses are faltering. And joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes are only deepening Iranian resolve.

This isn’t conjecture. It’s real. It’s happening.

America’s Complicity in the Collapse

And America? We keep sending weapons. We keep pretending this is about defense or freedom. But the uncomfortable truth is this: the U.S. military-industrial complex is not delivering peace-it is manufacturing prolonged suffering.

In Blood and Gold, I called this collapse the Domino Effect-a chain reaction born from historical injustice, colonization, and decades of dehumanization. Palestine was never the final stop. It was the beginning. Gaza became its most brutal confirmation.

Violence doesn’t resolve. It spreads. And when justice is denied long enough, rage will find another form, another front, another weapon.

The Book That Tried to Warn Us

Blood and Gold is not a novel. It is a mirror. A warning. A record of facts, testimony, and history many still choose to ignore. It was written as a plea, grounded in survivor accounts, geopolitical data, and human truth. And now it reads more like a prophecy. One we had a chance to heed-and didn’t.

If more people had read it, perhaps some lives might have been spared. Because what’s happening now isn’t a surprise. It’s what happens when the powerful silence the truth-and the world pretends it’s not our responsibility.

We are not spectators. We fund the bombs. We shape the stories. We turn away.

And now, perhaps, we’re too late.

Israel at the Brink-and What Comes Next

If this current path holds, Israel won’t just suffer retaliation. It may face annihilation. That, too, is a tragedy. The loss of any people is a tragedy.

But we cannot mourn one side and ignore the other.

More than 374,000 Palestinians have died since late 2023-75% of them women and children-leaving Gaza’s population at an estimated 1.8 million, according to a recent Harvard study. These are not statistics. They are shattered lives. Shattered homes. A broken humanity.

Final Words: This Is the Choice Point

To my fellow Americans: stop asking, “How did this happen?”

Start asking, “What are we doing to stop it?”

To the U.S. government: If you continue down this path-arming one side while ignoring the scale of human suffering-you will not just be remembered as enablers of genocide. You will be held accountable for helping ignite a larger war.

To the world: Wake up. The dominos are still falling.

