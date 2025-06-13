The Visibility Gap: Meghan Ely Breaks Down Access Barriers in Event Industry Publicity

In an industry that thrives on beautiful storytelling and impeccable aesthetics, the wedding and event space has long celebrated the finished product, the curated moments that appear flawless in print and on social media. But behind those stories lies another narrative. It’s not always seen or acknowledged. That’s the story of who gets seen in the first place and who doesn’t.

For Meghan Ely, Owner of OFD Consulting and a longtime media strategist for event professionals, the conversation about visibility has always been about more than press placements. It’s about access. Who is getting quoted as an expert? Who is getting published? And more importantly, why certain voices still struggle to break through.

Getting published and having a voice in the industry can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re balancing client work, deadlines, and the nonstop pace of events. For so many talented professionals, it’s not a lack of expertise holding them back, it’s simply a lack of time, access, or guidance on where to start.

Identifying the Gap

The visibility gap refers to the disconnect between those who are prominently featured in the media and those who are just as qualified, yet go unseen. Ely began recognizing this disconnect years ago while working with clients across every corner of the event industry. What she noticed was that incredible talent wasn’t always enough. Press success was often tied to knowing how to navigate media systems, access to professional networks, and having the time or support to build a strategic brand presence.

“Planners are executing exceptional work who don’t see themselves reflected in the media,” Ely said. “Florists are telling deeply meaningful stories through their designs that have never had a feature. That’s not a reflection of talent. That’s a visibility problem.”

Building Solutions, Not Just Spotlights

OFD Consulting has long been known for helping clients earn placements in top publications like The New York Times, Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings, People, and Architectural Digest. But what sets Ely’s work apart is her commitment to building visibility ecosystems, not just moments. For her, a single feature is not the goal – it’s the starting point.

That approach inspired the creation of the OFD Collective, a membership-based platform that connects wedding professionals with curated publicity opportunities, editorial resources, and pitch guidance. The Collective has become a launchpad for dozens of pros who previously lacked access to consistent PR support. For many, it has provided the tools and confidence to enter the conversation.

Meghan Ely also founded WeddingIndustrySpeakers.com, a speaker matchmaking platform created to open doors for educators and thought leaders. By vetting and elevating new voices, she is helping reshape who gets booked to speak, who sits on panels, and who drives the narrative in wedding media.

Leading by Example

Ely’s advocacy extends beyond her clients. She is a past National President of WIPA and currently serves on the Allied Council for the National Society of Black Wedding and Event Professionals. She also sits on the National Nominations Committee for NACE and is a member of the Emerge Event Collective and RSVP Club, all organizations with a shared commitment to representation, mentorship, and community advancement.

“I’ve been part of industry associations for over two decades, and it’s been one of the most rewarding parts of my career. These days, I find real fulfillment in serving as a mentor and trainer, helping to empower the next generation of wedding and event industry association leaders,” Ely shared.

Changing the Industry from the Inside Out

For many years, the wedding industry has leaned on aesthetics as the currency of success. But according to Ely, the conversation is shifting. Media outlets, brands, and consumers are becoming more conscious of the representation and the authenticity of the stories being shared. What was once overlooked is now becoming an essential part of the visibility conversation.

I love seeing the industry embrace a broader definition of what deserves to be seen, says Meghan Ely. Every couple deserves the opportunity to have their story told alongside the incredible work of the creative team that brings it to life.

Looking Ahead

The visibility gap is real, but so are the solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, voices like Meghan Ely’s are helping lead the way. Through consulting, education, and advocacy, she is proving that who gets seen and how they are seen, matters.

Her message to the industry is simple. Talent deserves to be visible. Stories deserve to be told. And success should never be defined by proximity to privilege.

“Everyone has a story worth telling,” Ely said. “The work now is making sure they have the platform to share it.”

