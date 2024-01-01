The University of York Joins the Alliance for Open Media, Bringing Decades of Research Expertise

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AOMedia—The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that the University of York, a leading British research university, has joined at the Promoter level. The University’s participation in the Alliance marks a commitment to partnering with AOMedia’s industry-leading members to shape open standards that will define the future of digital media innovation.





The University of York will support the AOMedia Audio Codec Working Group in developing open audio codecs that deliver high-quality sound for modern multimedia applications, including AOMedia’s Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) container specification. This work will be strengthened through the University’s CoSTAR Live Lab, a UK national R&D facility advancing immersive and interactive technologies for live performance and next-generation media experiences.

“This partnership underscores the University of York’s dedication to making an impact with cutting-edge research collaboration, and we’re proud to contribute our expertise to the development of open media standards and help foster a more inclusive digital media landscape,” said Gavin Kearney, Professor of Audio Engineering, University of York and Director of CoSTAR Live Lab.

AOMedia’s codec-agnostic IAMF is designed to enable creatives to revolutionize immersive audio experiences across a myriad of applications, from streaming and gaming to augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as traditional broadcasting.

“The University of York’s exceptional research and commitment to technological innovation will significantly strengthen our work to develop open media standards,” said Dr. Pierre-Anthony Lemieux, Executive Director of AOMedia. “Academic members like the University of York bring valuable perspectives that underscore the importance of the diverse membership AOMedia is proud to foster. We are pleased to welcome the university and look forward to its contributions.”

About The University of York

A member of the prestigious Russell Group, we are a dynamic, research-intensive university. We work collaboratively in partnership with institutions across the world to develop life-saving discoveries and new technologies that tackle some of the most pressing global challenges. Our 30+ academic departments undertake groundbreaking research that underpins our inspiring teaching and challenges students to dream big, think critically and change the world. For further information, visit https://www.york.ac.uk/.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) develops open standards for media — spanning video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies. AOMedia brings together 49 global innovators — including tech leaders with decades of media tech experience and some of the world’s largest patent holders — to support this mission. Its steering committee consists of Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent. Learn more at www.aomedia.org.

