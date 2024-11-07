The Toy Foundation™ Announces 2025 Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Award Finalists
115 Toys & Games to Top Holiday Wish Lists!
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From a doll hidden behind a magic mirror to a sound-sensing robot, to dozens of toys that innovate beloved play patterns, the 2025 Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Award finalists, announced today by The Toy Foundation™ (TTF), represent the most sought-out toys just in time for the holiday season. Known as the “Oscars of the toy industry,” the TOTY Awards celebrate the creativity of the global toy community and serves as a key fundraiser for TTF’s year-round philanthropic work supporting children in need.
Between now and January 10, 2025, play-lovers of all ages can visit ToyAwards.org to vote for their favorite playthings in each of the 16 categories, browse toys, and make shopping lists for the holidays. Finalists were announced this morning by a group of well-known content creators who serve as TOTY ambassadors. See the full list of finalists below.
Winners in each category, as well as the coveted overall Toy of the Year winner and the People’s Choice winner (based solely on consumer votes), will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on Friday, February 28, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The celebration kicks off Toy Fair® 2025 (March 1-4, 2025) and includes the induction of seven trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame.
All event proceeds (including TOTY nomination fees) benefit TTF’s initiatives, including the Children’s Hospital Play Grants program to bring the healing power of play to children in hospital settings; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program to reach all communities with play; and The Toy Bank program to deliver the comfort and security of a toy to children in need around the world. The TOTY celebration will spotlight each of these program areas and the impact of bringing the benefits of play to children in need, as well as serve as an opportunity to donate and further its mission.
“This year’s TOTY finalists exemplify our industry’s talent for delivering joy, encouraging exploration, and enhancing learning through the power of play,” said Pam Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. “We are proud to not only celebrate these innovative playthings but also the philanthropic impact fundraising for the TOTY Awards celebration will have in supporting the physical and emotional wellbeing of children in need around the world. We invite everyone to have a say in the next TOTY winners and cast their votes!”
2025 TOTY FINALISTS
Additional details on each finalist is available at ToyAwards.org
ACTION FIGURE OF THE YEAR
Toys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative, and narrative-based play.
- DC Multiverse Batman (Batman: Classic TV Series) Action Figure by McFarlane Toys
- Godzilla x Kong 13″ Mega Figures by Playmates Toys, Inc.
- LEGO DC Batman: Batman Construction Figure and the Bat-Pod Bike by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 12-Inch Ultimate Talking Sonic Figure by JAKKS Pacific
- Stumble Guys Action Figures by P.M.I. Trading & Enterprise Ltd
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pet to Ninja Deluxe Figures by Playmates Toys, Inc.
- Transformers One Power Flip Optimus Prime (Orion Pax) by Hasbro, Inc.
COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEAR
Toys that compose a set and are designed to be collected in multiples; can include novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.
- Deddy Bears Plush in Coffin by Innov8 Academy
- Disney Lacers by Disney Consumer Products
- Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger North America, Inc.
- Enchanted Elegance Collection – Ariel, Mulan, Rapunzel by Mattel, Inc.
- LEGO Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- Pokémon Trainer Guess: Unova Edition by Ultra PRO
- Pop! Yourself by Funko Inc.
- Sticki Rolls Sticki Book by Sky Castle Toys
CONSTRUCTION TOY/PLAYSET OF THE YEAR
Toys that include building as the primary play pattern and/or playsets with pieces that are designed to work together to enact some action or event, including characters and role play.
- Gecko Run: Marble Run by Thames & Kosmos, LLC
- LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale Set by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- LEGO City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- Miraculous Paris Heroez Playset by Playmates Toys, Inc.
- Park & Play Camper by The Radio Flyer Company
- TECTI Kinetic Building System by Fun in Motion Toys
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Technodrome Playset by Playmates Toys, Inc.
CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys that allow kids to build and/or make items that are unique to them.
- Clixo Tropical Birds Pack by Toyish Labs Inc.
- HEY CLAY Fluffy Pets by TRENDFORMER LIMITED
- Melissa & Doug Sticker WOW! by Spin Master Corporation
- Mini Brands Create MasterChef by ZURU, Inc.
- Mini Pottery Studio by Make It Real
- Playper Curious Kingdom Castle Playset by Playper
- STEM Explorers Pixel Suncatchers by Learning Resources Inc.
DOLL OF THE YEAR
Toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls.
- 12″ Rainbow Brite Doll by The Loyal Subjects
- Be Loved Babies by IMC Toys US, Inc
- Disney Junior Splash & Glow Ariel Doll by Just Play, LLC
- Magic Mixies Pixie Supremes Magic Mirror by Moose Toys, LLC
- Miraculous Hero Switch Ladybug by Playmates Toys, Inc.
- My Friends & Me Baby Doll with Vitiligo by Miniland Educational Corp.
- Yummiland by MGA Entertainment
EDUCATIONAL TOY OF THE YEAR
Recognizing that all toys have learning benefits, this category is meant for toys and games that go above and beyond and are designed specifically to meet an educational purpose such as helping a child develop a particular skill or teaching a child about a particular subject area (including but not limited to STEM).
- Bionic Robotic Arm by Thames & Kosmos, LLC
- DK Virtual Reality History! by Abacus Brands, Inc
- HyperTiles by Fun in Motion Toys
- LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- National Geographic Epic Circuits Science Kit by Blue Marble
- Story Time Backgammon by Story Time Learning
- Tonies Audiobooks by Tonies USA
- ZipString Luma by ZipString
GAME OF THE YEAR
For families and children’s (ages 0-14) games including board, card, electronic or other physical game formats and puzzles, exclusive of video or app games.
- Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) by Ravensburger North America, Inc.
- Flip 7 by The Op
- Gnome Hollow by The Op
- Hitster by Jumbo Group
- Life in Reterra by Hasbro, Inc.
- SNAP 2 IT by Elenco Electronics, LLC
- UNO Show ’em No Mercy by Mattel, Inc.
GROWN-UP TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys and games developed primarily for grown-ups/kidults, including party games, board games, collectibles, arts and crafts and more. These toys are often fueled by fandoms, social media, and mature humor.
- Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham Collection by Mattel, Inc.
- Kanoodle Ultimate Champion by Educational Insights
- LEGO Ideas JAWS by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- Oh My Pigeons! by Ravensburger North America, Inc.
- The Gang by Thames & Kosmos, LLC
- Trivial Pursuit Generations by Ageless Innovation
INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys that are developed for ages 0-3 (0-18 months infant/18 months-3 years toddler).
- Bebé Fuerte Count & Groove Bouncy Barbell by TOMY
- Discoverosity 3-in-1 Sensory Table by Skip Hop
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Ultimate Playhouse by Mattel, Inc.
- Jelly Blox Stash ‘N Stack 2-in-1 Storage Case by Goliath North America
- LEGO DUPLO 3in1 Space Shuttle Adventure by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- Ms. Rachel Surprise Learning Box by Spin Master Corporation
- Scan & Sort Grocery Cart with Lights and Sounds by The Radio Flyer Company
LICENSE OF THE YEAR
Character or property that has had success spreading its brand through the development and merchandising of products developed from the intellectual property.
- Barbie 65th Anniversary by Mattel, Inc.
- Bluey by BBC Studios Americas
- Ms. Rachel by Spin Master Corporation
- Pokémon by The Pokémon Company International, Inc.
- Polly Pocket 35th Anniversary by Mattel, Inc.
- Squishmallows by Jazwares
- Stitch by Disney Consumer Products
OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys that are designed for outdoor play, including ride-ons, i.e. motorized vehicles, bicycles, scooters, wagons, bubbles, sports toys, role play etc.
- Cornhole Shootout by ABetter Design Company
- EastPoint Sports Premium Axe Throw Target Game by Buffalo Games Inc.
- Flybar GLOW Bumper Car by Flybar Inc
- Mega Cyborg Hydro Blaster by Thames & Kosmos, LLC
- Miracle-Gro Kids’ Garden Tool Set by Red Tool Box Ltd.
- PoppinColorz Hydra 2-in-1 Blaster by South Beach Bubbles
- WonderWalks Exploration Game by Pennycake
PLUSH TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys that are made of fabric and stuffed with soft filling, including toys with interactive or electronic features.
- Disney Shoulder Plush by Disney Consumer Products
- Emotional Baggage by Solobo Toys
- Fahlo Animal Tracking Plush by Fahlo
- FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey by Just Play, LLC
- Hello Kitty Loves Cheer Bear 10″ Collectible Care Bears Plush 2-Pack by Basic Fun!
- Little Live Pets My Baby Monkey by Moose Toys, LLC
- Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll by Spin Master Corporation
PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys that are developed for ages 3-5.
- BRIO World Dinosaur Deluxe Train Set by Ravensburger North America, Inc.
- Color Wonder Magic Light Brush by Crayola, LLC
- Fisher-Price Rockin’ Record Player by Mattel, Inc.
- Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot by Mattel, Inc.
- LeapFrog Magic Adventures Binoculars by VTech Electronics North America, LLC
- Little Tikes Story Dream Machine by MGA Entertainment
- Melissa & Doug Sort, Stock, Select Wooden Vending Machine Play Set by Spin Master Corporation
- Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home by Moose Toys, LLC
SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys from manufacturers that primarily do business through independent retailers (neighborhood toy stores, museum shops, vacation destinations and similar venues) or in limited quantities online. Voted on exclusively by specialty retailers through Astra.
- Dynamic Pixel Piano by Hape
- HEXEL by Plus-Plus USA
- LEGO Gravity Drop by Klutz
- Living Puppets Murray by Thin Air Brands, LLC
- Pinball Machine Maker: Gumball Rally by Thames & Kosmos LLC
- Professor Maxwell’s VR Atlas 2.0 by Abacus Brands, Inc
- Snap Circuits Nite Lite by Elenco Electronics, LLC
TECH TOY OF THE YEAR
Toys created in any category that have a meaningful tech element involved, that is directly related to or extremely enhances the play pattern.
- Bitzee Disney by Spin Master Corporation
- Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch by Spin Master Corporation
- Hero: Sound-Sensing Robot by Thames & Kosmos, LLC
- Pictionary vs. AI by Mattel, Inc.
- PLAi Poe The Ai Story Bear by Skyrocket Toys
- RealFX Disney Stitch Puppet by WOW! Stuff
- TapTap Arcade by FlyCatcher Inc.
VEHICLE OF THE YEAR
Toy cars, trucks, trains, and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles but exclusive of ride-ons.
- Flat 2 Fast Card Racers by Luki Lab
- Go! Go! Smart Wheels Checkered Flag Motorized Track Set by VTech Electronics North America, LLC
- Kids Clean Car by Henry’s Toy Box Inc
- LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance by LEGO Systems, Inc.
- Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset by Hasbro, Inc.
- RoboRails: The Robot Monorail System by Thames & Kosmos, LLC
- Sky Viper Type-R Performance Racing Drone by Skyrocket Toys
For more information about the TOTY Awards voting and selection process, visit ToyAwards.org.
The TOTY Awards gala is open exclusively to toy industry professionals. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on December 2; all TOTY proceeds are donated to The Toy Foundation, which partners with generous toy companies throughout the year to bring brand-new toys to children who are sick, at-risk, in foster care, impoverished, or otherwise in need.
About The Toy Foundation™ toyfoundation.org
The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) is a 501 (c)(3) children’s charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association™. The uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need, TTF works with small, medium, and large companies to create a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play through three program areas — The Toy Bank, Play Grants, and Talent Pipeline Program. Thanks to the toy industry’s support, TTF has delivered play to more than 33 million children in need around the world.
