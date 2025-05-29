The Shipyard Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of TinyWins, the Global Digital Feelings Studio

TinyWins brings digital, development, and AI-powered innovation to The Shipyard,

completing its Paid, Owned and Earned model to “Engineer Brand Love”

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Shipyard, one of the nation’s fastest-growing independent agencies, announced today the acquisition of TinyWins—a strategically led global digital feelings studio dedicated to keeping brands relevant and differentiated in an ever-evolving landscape.

This acquisition marks the latest in a series of strategic moves by The Shipyard to expand its offering across all paid, owned, and earned channels. The Shipyard has a unique philosophy of Engineering Brand Love – a unifying approach that harnesses the collective power of all channels as a “force multiplier”, magnifying the value of every marketing investment.

The integration of TinyWins follows the recent additions of Fahlgren Mortine, a two-time PRSA Agency of the Year, and its subsidiary TURNER, a leader in travel, tourism, and lifestyle marketing. The agency also recently made a number of key leadership appointments including William Gelner as Chief Creative Officer, James Ou as VP, Data Intelligence, Patti Ziegler as Managing Partner and Tammy Haughey as Managing Partner for the West Coast.

TinyWins’ Co-founders Lillian Marsh and Matty Ayers, along with CEO and Partner Alwyn De Gallegos, will join The Shipyard’s leadership ranks as Partners, reporting directly to Matt Bruot, President of The Shipyard. The Shipyard will assume full ownership of TinyWins, with its team of over 75 professionals across the U.S. and international markets remaining in place.

“We are building North America’s leading independent agency,” said Rick Milenthal, Chairman and CEO of The Shipyard. “This means excellence in paid, owned, and earned media in a seamless model that makes us a force multiplier fueling growth for clients. TinyWins brings exceptional talent, shared values, and a passion for innovation that accelerates that mission.”

Renowned for its nimble, emotionally intelligent, and tech-forward approach to brand-building, TinyWins brings world-class capabilities in strategy, creative, design, digital, and development. Its deep expertise in AI, Web3, app development, and platform innovation further enhances The Shipyard’s ability to future-proof brands, products, and experiences. By integrating these strengths, The Shipyard continues to redefine what modern, insight-driven brand performance looks like.

“From day one, TinyWins has been about turning timeless human emotional truths into meaningful brand impact one tiny win at a time,” said Lillian Marsh, TinyWins Co-Founder. “Joining forces with The Shipyard is our biggest victory to date, and gives us more firepower to bring our brand-led thinking to new categories, new clients, and larger canvases, all while staying true to what’s always made us different. After years of building brand love for legacy brands and the most innovative start-ups alike, it’s an exciting new chapter to do that on a bigger stage with a partner who shares our obsession for emotionally triumphant work.”

The Shipyard’s success stems from eliminating silos and championing cross-disciplinary collaboration, delivering smarter, more impactful marketing solutions that drive real results for clients.

“I met dozens of companies to be the digital pillar in our vision. We chose TinyWins because it is a unicorn. They have exemplary strengths in strategy, design, technology and innovation. And they work with some of the world’s greatest marketers. They will bring innovation to all of our clients,” said Milenthal.

These growth moves were kicked off with an investment in late 2023 from Alaris Equity Partners, helping to fuel The Shipyard’s continued expansion and world class service to clients.

The Shipyard brings together talented individuals and organizations across the creative, communications, media, and digital landscape to grow brands that audiences can’t help but love. It is uniquely designed and organized to Engineer Brand Love through a unifying approach of paid, owned, earned channels. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, The Shipyard has offices in Sacramento and San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Boise, Idaho; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; and Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio.

With a mighty, multidisciplinary team of strategic, creative, design, and dev experts, TinyWins has helped everyone from iconic brands to rising startups win the hearts and minds of consumers. By tapping into the emotions that drive decision-making and embracing digital innovation, they build brands that stay relevant and stand apart no matter how the market shifts.

TinyWins has been recognized for their stellar work by the Webby Awards, Muse Creative Awards, Graphic Design Awards, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, among many others.

